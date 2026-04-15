The Old Coot gets off track (as usual)

[By Merlin Lessler]

I write to laugh at today’s world and at my ineptness to adapt to it. Sometimes I get off track and get stuck on grievance, again and again, but eventually that helps me accept it.

I kept getting stuck on how hard it is to open things sealed in plastic or bottles with tops that are too small to grip. I’ve aired those complaints so often that the issue has become an amusement. When I’m confronted with it, I laugh out loud as I struggle to open something.

I also write with a “Pass-the-Wisdom-along” theme, attempting to give people headed toward old age a glimpse of the issues they will face and a roadmap to help them prepare for the inevitable. And to learn to laugh at themselves rather than fret over it on the steps along the old age path.

The old-age journey is much easier in Japan, where the elderly are respected, even revered. The journey is different here in our youth-oriented society. Old coots are either invisible to young people or a joke. We learn to laugh at ourselves along with them, knowing their day will come. If you laugh at life in general and at old age in particular, the journey in all its absurdity is a more pleasant way to travel.

I stumble around with a lack of balance caused by neuropathy in my feet and legs. But I do get around, and pretty well. if I’m using a walking stick or simply touching something nearby. Any stable object or a person’s shoulder will do. I learned that technique from my friend Doc Williams, who gave a talk on balance at a Rotary meeting several years ago. He especially stressed using a stick rather than a cane, so you walk upright.

I’m scratching my head at this point, wondering what I was trying to get at in this article. You would think that after writing over 1,500 old coot essays, I would be able to stay on track, but I can’t. I put a pen in my hand, grab a piece of paper, and off I go. Often not knowing where. The stuff spins out on its own, and I take credit for it. Sometimes something good, sometimes something bad, and often something I never expected.

Comments? Complaints? Send to – mlessler7@gmail.com.