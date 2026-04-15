Newark Valley to conduct spring cleanup days

Newark Valley recently announced it will conduct spring cleanup days beginning April 30 and running through May 2. The cleanup is for Town and village residents of Newark Valley.

Items may be brought to the Town Hall, located at 109 Whig St., and deposited into dumpsters at the rear of the property on Friday, May 1, and Saturday, May 2 from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents 65 and older and disabled residents can call the Town Highway Department at (607) 642-9927 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Residents must call no later than April 28 for curbside pickup on April 30 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tires and electronics are NOT accepted during pickup. Residents must ensure all items are at the curb at the time of pickup.

Debris and/or brush to be picked up or dropped off will be limited to one pick-up truck per household ONLY. More than one pick-up truck will either be left at the curb (for pick-up day) or turned away (at drop-off) for the homeowner to properly dispose of.

Due to DEC “No Burning Law,” the town will not accept wood of any kind (plywood, boards, 2×4’s, 2×6’s, etc.). They will accept brush no bigger than 4 inches in diameter at the cut-off area to be run through the brush chipper.

No debris from towns outside the Town of Newark Valley will be accepted.

Tires will be accepted at a cost of $5.00 per tire for cars, SUVs, and light pick-up trucks. Absolutely NO commercial truck tires 19.5 or larger, agricultural, or equipment tires will be accepted.

Electronics will be accepted (computers, TVs, E-readers, laptops, monitors, etc.). Proof of residency is required at the time of drop-off.

The following items WILL be accepted: old furniture, brush 4-inches or less in diameter, plastics, scrap metal, and appliances (with doors removed).

The following items WILL NOT be accepted: glass of any kind, paint cans or other hazardous waste containers, construction debris, shingles or tar paper, household garbage, batteries, recyclables, or mattresses.

If you have any questions, please call the Highway Department at (607) 642-9927.