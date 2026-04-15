Tri-Cities Opera Announces Season Finale with Verdi’s La Traviata

Tri-Cities Opera brings its 2025–2026 season to an unforgettable close with Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata, presented for one performance only on Saturday, April 18, at 3 p.m. at the Broome County Forum Theatre.

La Traviata follows Violetta, a celebrated Parisian courtesan who dares to abandon her glittering world for true love with the devoted Alfredo. Their newfound happiness is threatened when Alfredo’s father intervenes, urging Violetta to sacrifice everything to preserve his family’s honor. As truths remain hidden and emotions unravel, the story drives toward an intensely emotional and unforgettable conclusion about the cost of love and the weight of sacrifice.

La Traviata’s beautiful sweeping melodies are woven into a heartbreaking love story that explores themes of sacrifice and redemption while offering searing commentary on societal norms. The opera is the source material for famous films such as Camille, Moulin Rouge!, and Pretty Woman.

Staged in the grand and glorious style of the Gilded Age and accompanied by the 42-piece Tri-Cities Opera Orchestra, this production features Victoria Cannizzo as Violetta Valéry, Sergio Mandujano as Alfredo Germont, and Timothy Lefebvre as Giorgio Germont, alongside Marc Webster as Doctor Grenvil, Gregory Sheppard as Baron Douphol, and a supporting cast of the Tri-Cities Opera Resident Artists.

Conducted by Music Director Giovanni Reggioli and directed by Artistic Director Patrick Hansen, the production showcases Tri-Cities Opera’s commitment to musical excellence and compelling storytelling.

“Our flagship production of La Traviata showcases the deeply human stories we tell.” says John Rozzoni, Tri-Cities Opera General Director. “Come, fall in love with Violetta, and discover why this story– this music– still matters today.”

Performed in Italian with English supertitles, La Traviata runs approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes and includes one intermission.

With its iconic score and timeless story, La Traviata offers a captivating operatic experience whether you are discovering Verdi for the first time or returning to a cherished classic.

Tickets for La Traviata are on sale now. With only one performance scheduled, audiences are encouraged to reserve seats early. Don’t miss this stunning conclusion to Tri-Cities Opera’s 2025–2026 season! Secure your seats today at tricitiesopera.com.

For more information on tickets, upcoming events, and ways to support the arts, visit tricitiesopera.com.