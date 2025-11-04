Celebrating Owego’s Community Shop

By JoAnn R. Walter —

When we conjure up memories of days gone by, we often remember childhood friends and the school we attended, the neighborhood where we grew up, activities we participated in, and family traditions. And then, too, we recall fondly the small businesses that were a part of the fabric of our community.

Dave and Jody Seaver have owned and operated the Community Shop in Owego for four decades, and both have many memories of their growing-up years.

Jody recalls stopping by the Community Shop at about age ten to twelve, a popular spot to get a sweet treat, not knowing that one day she would be part owner. It was there that she eagerly awaited an ice cream cone at the counter, scooped up by none other than Donald Seaver, Sr.

Dave has worked at the store since his youth. He and his siblings, Donna and Pam, took the lead when Donald, their father, got sick and had to take a step back in the late 1960’s.

The month of October marked forty years since Jody and Dave Seaver started their chapter as owners of the Community Shop, located at 106 North Ave. in Owego, N.Y. Looking back, Nov. 1 marked the sixty-fifth anniversary of when Dave’s parents, Donald Seaver, Sr. and his wife, Evelyn, took on ownership of the store. Don and Evie have since passed away, and both are remembered for their service to the community through the operation of their store and also as members of several local organizations.

Always known as the Community Shop, the family-owned and operated establishment is described as “The Biggest Little Store in Town.” Their reputation for hard work, combined with providing quality products and services, all with the community in mind, has been ongoing through two generations since 1960.

Today, the store houses 4,000 square feet. Donald handled most of the additions, and Dave was the driving force that got the additions up and running. Jody and Dave have also updated and improved the store over the years.

The Community Shop offers general groceries, a huge beer selection, plus butcher-style meats, Boar’s Head deli meat that is used for fresh subs, party platters, and daily specials like Jody’s mac-n-cheese, scalloped potatoes and ham, and bacon cheeseburgers, just to name a few.

The Community Shop is a gathering place, too. It is a friendly space where customers who have become good friends stop by for essentials, as well as the delicious specials, and who are called out by name as soon as they walk through the door. And then, at the counter, it’s not just checking out and paying; it’s also a time to catch up on news about their lives and the happenings in Owego.

Every business has its challenges, and two significant events that the Seavers will never forget are the COVID period and its long-term adjustment, and then, undoubtedly, the 2011 flood.

The flood of 2011, devastating to the entire area, hit hard at the Community Shop. Considering the enormous task of picking up the pieces and bringing the store back to life again, the Community Shop reopened after just 52 days, with the help of family and friends.

As they prepared to reopen after the flood, the Seavers published an ad, and it read, in part, “We would like to thank all of our friends, family, and neighbors for all of the help and support in the clean-up and reconstruction of our store. It was very heartwarming to see the community pull together,” and concluded, “That helped our decision to come back.”

Hometown proud and strong, they came back with renewed strength. The Community Shop reopened on Oct. 31, 2011, and featured a fresh, remodeled store.

Jody and Dave’s daughter, Terra Phelps, has worked at the Community Shop since she was tall enough to reach the register. Today, she handles the billing, sales, and payroll. And, sharing in a true family tradition, two of Terra and Mike’s four children, Tyler and Cooper, also worked at the store.

Terra’s husband, Mike Phelps, worked at the store, too, when he was fourteen. While he was stocking shelves, perhaps Terra was in and out of the store, but they didn’t know each other then. Who knew that one day they would be married? Once he became part of the family, Mike has often helped the Seavers in many ways.

This year marks a noteworthy anniversary for the Seavers. Yet, with full hearts and mixed emotions, Dave and Jody have decided to begin the retirement process and have expressed that they know it’s time. They want to spend more time with their family and take care of their health.

When the Seavers’ grandson Tyler fell ill and then underwent a liver transplant in 2023, for which his brother, Cooper, was a donor, that experience prompted them to think more about retirement.

Running a family grocery store for decades is a huge commitment, and the Seavers shared that they have loved every moment of it. Today, factoring in changing costs, such as rising utilities, fees, insurance, and taxes, they have concluded that the time to retire is in the near future. They know it will not be a quick process and are anticipating sometime in 2026.

Terra reflected, “My parents have loved their work and loved their customers. It’s time now for them to have free time and to take care of themselves.”

A transition period will take place in 2026, and the Community Shop will keep their customers informed via Facebook, as well as notices inside the store. They ask that everyone be patient as they navigate through the process.

The Seavers are very thankful for their long-term employees and have had very low employee turnover. Their longest employee, who has since retired, worked at the Community Shop for 19 years. The Seavers shared that once you join their team, you become family.

They also commented, “We could not have survived without the dedication of our employees, and we will be forever grateful,” and added that they will help their current five employees transition when the time comes.

Terra remarked, “Decisions made will certainly take into consideration the community and also what’s best for all of us,” adding, “We are in a situation where we can take time to make sure it’s the right fit for everyone, including the community.”

Terra explained that they will slowly change what is carried in the store, with a focus on staple items that sell quickly. They will continue to take special orders, and the lunch specials, subs, deli, and beer selection will not be affected. The hours of operation may change, and eventually, equipment and various other items will be sold.

In recognition of the Community Shop’s 65 years in business, an anniversary tee shirt will be available for purchase in the store starting Nov. 1. Shirts will be $20 each while supplies last.

Terra also noted that they will be open to listening to ideas regarding what should happen to the property once the store is closed. There is a possibility of three storefronts for lease. Individuals who are interested in leasing the property for business use are asked to stop by the Community Shop during regular business hours or call them to make an appointment.

The Community Shop will remain in the hearts of many in the area. Kind words posted to the store’s Facebook page by its followers, and when a profile picture was recently changed, truly show how much the store has been appreciated.

From, “It’s the best store in town,” to, “Wonderful memories were made there, even before the remodel,” and then, “Loved the Community Shop. Our house was on Chestnut Street, and we were there every day,” are just a few.

The sentiments sum up the love for the biggest little store in town.

For information or to ask questions, call (607) 687-4287.