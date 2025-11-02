TCRM Tales: Bridging the Gap: No One Slips Through the Cracks

By Galen Morehead —

In a small, close-knit community like Tioga County, it’s easy to believe that everyone is taken care of. But the reality is that people often fall through the cracks.

Many of those who do are our neighbors who have recently been released from incarceration. After serving their time, they often return to our communities without the adequate support systems needed to reintegrate successfully.

This lack of support can make finding employment, housing, and a sense of purpose incredibly difficult. The cycle of crime, or recidivism, becomes a real threat. In New York State, the recidivism rate sits around 19 percent, meaning nearly one-fifth of those released from prison commit another crime within three years. Tioga County faces a similar challenge.

At Tioga County Rural Ministry (TCRM), we believe in providing a lifeline to those who need it most. Last year, we were presented with a truly unique request that perfectly illustrates our mission to help people get back on their feet. A client, recently released from a one-year jail sentence for a felony DWI, was facing an almost insurmountable obstacle. Because of her history of DWIs, she was permanently barred from ever getting a driver’s license again. Because she lives in a very rural part of Richford, finding employment was nearly impossible for her.

She had the support of her family; her parents and three children were waiting for her at home, but without a way to get around, she was stranded. TCRM saw this as a chance to think outside the box. We worked with her to purchase an e-bike.

An e-bike doesn’t require a driver’s license and provides a much faster and more efficient mode of transportation than walking. This simple solution proved to be a game changer for this client.

The e-bike allowed her to travel to job interviews and actively seek employment, but its impact extended far beyond just finding a job. She was able to do basic, everyday things many of us take for granted, like going to the grocery store or, with a wagon attachment, taking her kids to a doctor’s appointment. This seemingly small act of assistance restored her independence and dignity, helping her reconnect with her family and her community.

This story isn’t just about an e-bike; it’s about the power of community. The ability of TCRM to “fill the cracks” and provide this kind of out-of-the-box assistance is thanks to the incredible generosity of our neighbors. It’s your support that allows us to see the person beyond their past mistakes and help them build a brighter future.

Many people who are released from incarceration just need a chance, a hand up, not a handout. By providing practical solutions and compassionate support, we can help reduce recidivism and strengthen our community. Every person we help get back on their feet is one less person who might slip through the cracks.

Thank you for being a part of the solution. Your contributions, big or small, make a tangible difference in the lives of those who need it most.

You can learn more about TCRM and the services it provides at https://tcrm.org, or by calling their Owego offices at (607) 687-3021.