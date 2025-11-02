What’s Happening for the week of November 2, 2025

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. If space is available, your event will appear.

NOVEMBER

The community is invited every Sunday for 8 a.m. coffee time, and an 8:45 a.m. worship service at Germany Hill Global Methodist Church, 790 Spaulding Hill Rd., Owego. Immerse yourself in engaging music, prayer, and scriptural messages by Pastor Matt Rowe. All are welcome.

Narcotics Anonymous: Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego, beginning Nov. 6 until Dec. 25. These are open meetings. Please use the parking lot in the rear of the church; meetings are held in the Great Hall (upstairs).

Operation Green Light 2025: From Nov. 3 to Nov. 11, green bulbs are available while supplies last at the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency, 56 Main St., Owego. Shine a light of hope and support for our veterans and their families by changing one light to green.

The American Legion is serving breakfast every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. There is a regular menu and weekly specials. Kids under five eat free. The Legion is located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Call (607) 687-3401 for more information.

Music Rhythm and Drum Class, every Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Tech Help with Tina, by appointment only, at Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333.

Spencer Playgroup, every Wednesday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for individuals aged 60 and older and $7 for those under 60. Meals include entrée, side dishes, a beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Project Neighbor Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m. and every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Berkshire Free Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting, second Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m., 12519 Rt. 38, Berkshire. For further information, call (607) 657-4418.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month at 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Van Etten Public Library, open on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 1-5 p.m.; Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 7 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Free Wi-Fi and public computers are available for patrons.

Free Blood Pressure and Glucose Screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the third Monday of each month at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is necessary. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Berkshire senior citizens over 50 years old who are residents of Berkshire, Richford, and Newark Valley are invited to a meeting held on the second Thursday of each month at noon for a dish-to-pass lunch, followed by a business meeting and seven games of Bingo at the Berkshire Fire Station, 12515 NY-38 in Berkshire. The time switches to 6 p.m. from April through September.

Chair Yoga for everyone, Thursdays at 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Call (607) 748-9651 for more information.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

GriefShare Support Group, hosted by Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Held on Mondays through Jan. 5, 2026 at 10 a.m. to noon, or 6:30-8:30 p.m. Pre-register at griefshare.org.

OCTOBER 29 to DECEMBER 10

Seven Days of Holiday Vendors and Crafters, 5-8 p.m., to be held every Wednesday until Dec. 10, Owego Moose Lodge, 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Vendors and crafters will be displaying their wares for the holiday season. The public is welcome; there will be weekly dinners available for $12. If vendors or crafters would like to join them to display their wares for one Wednesday, all Wednesdays, contact Diane Szluka at (607) 312-0221.

NOVEMBER 1

Union-Endicott Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jennie F. Snapp Middle School, Loder Avenue, Endicott. Over 50 crafters, food and beverages, 50/50 raffle.

Plant Bingo Brunch Series, noon, Tioga Gardens. A $20 ticket includes brunch bites and prizes. Play bingo, learn, and win plants! Tioga Gardens is located at 2217 Route 17C, Owego, N.Y.

Country Roads Holiday Event Vendor and Craft and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Newark Valley Fire Hall, Route 38, Newark Valley. Food and drinks are available for purchase. For more information, contact jenmathewson85@gmail.com.

Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., West Corners Fire Station, 500 Day Hollow Road, Endicott. A huge variety of homemade crafts and lunch are available. Benefits the West Corners Fire Auxiliary.

STIC’s Annual Holiday Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.,135 East Frederick St., Binghamton. Benefiting people with disabilities.

Rummage and Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Owego Fire Department Training Facility, 191 McMaster St., Owego. Donation drop-off day is Oct. 26 from noon to 3 p.m. at the training center. If unable to drop off on that date, call Kelly at (607) 372-4410.

NOVEMBER 2

Plant Bingo Brunch Series, noon, Tioga Gardens. A $20 ticket includes brunch bites and prizes. Play bingo, learn, and win plants! Tioga Gardens is located at 2217 Route 17C, Owego.

Gospel group “Glory Way” will be in concert at 6 p.m. at the East Smithfield Federated Church, corner of Church and Main Streets, East Smithfield, Pa. A love offering will be received to support Glory Way’s ministry. All are invited to attend and enjoy an evening of inspiration and fellowship.

NOVEMBER 3

Social Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This club includes tabletop and computer games for ages 10 and up! Any questions, call (570) 888-7117.

NOVEMBER 4

Rural Health Network’s Medicaid Screening, 1-4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Susquehanna Valley Audubon Club Presentation on Bobcats by Haley Turner, 7:30 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. The meeting starts with a potluck supper at 6 p.m. and a 90th birthday celebration for one of its longtime members, Jack Callear, followed by a short business meeting. For more information, visit www.susquehannavalleyaudubon.org. Free and open to the public.

Election Day Chicken and Biscuit Dinner, drive-thru, 4:30 p.m. until gone, Berkshire Fire Station, 12515 State Route 38, Berkshire. The cost is $15 per dinner. Carryout only. Sponsored by the Berkshire Ladies’ Auxiliary.

The Mental Health Subcommittee, Alcohol and Substance Abuse, and Office of Persons with Developmental Disabilities meeting, 9:30 a.m., Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81081799515?pwd=5lpmzOHrdvadlEQNfEZWdswNn79FQS.1; Meeting ID: 810 8179 9515; Passcode: 164059.

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services Meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans, and Elections), 10:30 a.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI, and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 6

Helping Kids Cope with Big Feelings, 6 to 7 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. This 60 minute session will include 40 minutes of psychoeducation and 20 minutes of Q&A. Participants will learn about early childhood emotions and how to help their children navigate challenges. This event is free and open to the public.

A visit with Laura Ingalls Wilder: 6 p.m. (for adults); Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Line dancing is back with Red’s Line Dancing Instruction, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel Meeting, 10:30 a.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative 1st Monthly Legislative Workshop and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

Winter Resource Fair, 2-6 p.m., First Presbyterian Union Church, 90 North Ave., Owego. There will be free admission and giveaways, light refreshments, and more! Visit https://forms.gle/ryt3tNe6scLoYDL7A to pre-register.

NOVEMBER 7

Senior First Friday Program – Book Art Craft and Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Space is limited, and registration is required; call (607) 625-3333.

Solo exhibition by Natalie Dadamio titled Unbounded: Breaking Free from Traditional Constraints, 5 to 7 p.m., Tioga Arts Council, 5 to 8 p.m.,179 Front St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 7 and 8

“Loop by Loop” Hooked Rug Show; Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Vestal United Methodist Church, 328 Main St., Vestal. Offering classes to learn how to hook from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. both days. Classes are free. Send registration to pcluck01@gmail.com. Seats are limited to 10.

NOVEMBER 8

Halsey Valley Fire Department Pancake Supper, 4-8 p.m., 506 Hamilton Valley Rd., Spencer. Includes all you can-eat pancakes, sausage, eggs, homemade donuts, and more for a donation.

Kids’ Art Class – Autumn Tree Scene: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Space is limited, and registration is required; call (607) 625-3333.

NOVEMBER 9

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

NOVEMBER 10

Newark Valley Community Connection Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m., 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Veterans eat for free. RSVPs appreciated. Lunch will be pulled pork, potatoes, and salad and will include a presentation on “Muskies of the Susquehanna,” presented by Joe Onofrio.

NOVEMBER 11

The Owego Lions are holding a Doug’s Fish Fry benefit from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Price Chopper Plaza, located on W. Main Street in Owego. To place an order, call (607) 753-9184 ext. 2 before 4 p.m.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen before Zzzz’s Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

NOVEMBER 12

The 2026 Tentative Tioga County Budget Hearing will be held at 10 a.m. in the Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

The Eleventh Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2025 will be held at 12 p.m. in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal, and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 13

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Evening Book Club – And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie, 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

NOVEMBER 15

Holiday Showcase, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., downtown Owego. Santa will arrive in a horse-drawn carriage; there will be music, entertainment, in-store specials, and much more. Visit www.owego.org to learn more.

Free New York State Snowmobile Safety Course, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Moose Lodge, 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Lunch is provided. Snowmobilers who are ages 10 (a copy of the birth certificate is required for proof of age) through 18 (need not be club members). Available to any snowmobilers and their children aged 10 and up. New snowmobilers of all ages are also welcome. Hosted by the Tioga Ridge Runners. CLASS IS LIMITED TO THE FIRST 50 STUDENTS. To register, visit Parks.ny.gov/recreation/snowmobiles. For more information, call (607) 239-1175.

Spaghetti supper, 6-8 p.m., Vestal Center United Methodist Church, 478 West Hill Rd. Donations are appreciated, including one non-perishable food item for the Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse (CHOW), sponsored by the Broome County Council of Churches.

Christmas Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 932 W. River Rd., Nichols.

“Furry Buddy Rescue” Bingo Fundraiser, 1 to 4 p.m., Kelly’s Sports Bar, 102 N. Page St., Endicott. Raffle baskets will also be available.

NOVEMBER 16

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Owego Rotary’s 15th Annual Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. Free entry and free parking. Handcrafted gifts perfect for special people on your holiday list. Over 30 tables plus Rotary’s huge basket raffle, 50/50 and bake sale. Rotary’s proceeds are donated to the Rotary Foundation’s campaign to eradicate polio.

Linden Foster will present the Young Artists Series Recital of the American Guild of Organists at 5 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church, located at 44 Main St. in Binghamton. Linden is a junior organ performance major at Houghton University and a native of Candor.

NOVEMBER 17

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

NOVEMBER 18

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen before Zzzz’s Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

NOVEMBER 19

Contemporary Book Club: Herod and Mary by Kathie Lee Gifford, 1 p.m., Presbyterian Church in Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance.

NOVEMBER 20

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Afternoon Book Club – The Man Who Died Twice by Richard Osman, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Line dancing is back with Red’s Line Dancing Instruction, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 22

Surviving the Holidays (for those grieving the loss of a loved one), 10 a.m. to noon or 2 to 4 p.m., Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Pre-register at GriefShare.org/holidays.

NOVEMBER 23

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

NOVEMBER 24

Jane Austen Movie Club – Pride and Prejudice, 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

NOVEMBER 25

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen before Zzzz’s Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

NOVEMBER 26

Apalachin Lions Walk-Up Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Register by Tuesday, Nov. 25 by 8:30 a.m. until full. Phone: 2-1-1 or online: www.foodbankst.org/cfd. Pre-registration required. Bring a cart or bags to carry food.

NOVEMBER 27

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

NOVEMBER 30

Plant Bingo Brunch Series, noon, Tioga Gardens. A $20 ticket includes brunch bites and prizes. Play bingo, learn, and win plants! Tioga Gardens is located at 2217 Route 17C, Owego.

DECEMBER 8

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

DECEMBER 17

Contemporary Book Club: The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon, 1 p.m., Presbyterian Church in Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance.