Spotlight on Government Services: Information Technology and Communication Services

Contributed by the Tioga County Legislature —

The Tioga County Information Technology and Communication Services (ITCS) Department provides comprehensive technology services that support the daily operations of county government, including network management, cybersecurity, telecommunications, help desk support, and software systems administration. The department also leads Tioga County’s Shared Services Technology Initiative, helping towns, villages, and outside agencies providing service to the County access cost-effective IT support, shared software, and data management resources.

In addition, the department also manages Geographic Information System (GIS) services, maintaining accurate mapping and spatial data to assist with public safety, planning, and infrastructure projects.

The County recently appointed Brandon Clark as the Chief Information Officer (CIO), having previously served as the Deputy Director, where he was instrumental in strengthening cybersecurity protections, modernizing infrastructure, and expanding shared technology services among County departments and local municipalities. Under Brandon’s leadership, the department remains committed to delivering secure, innovative, and connected technology for all of Tioga County.