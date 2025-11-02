O’ Tannenbaum opens November 7 at the Museum

A time-honored tradition returns as the 2025 O’ Tannenbaum will officially open with a ribbon-cutting event on Friday, Nov. 7, at 11 a.m. The ribbon-cutting kicks off the fundraiser’s season, which will run through closing at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13 at the Museum, located at 110 Front St. in Owego.

O’ Tannenbaum brings together the spirit of the people of Tioga County during the holiday season, with decorated trees from individuals, businesses, and organizations, as well as wreaths and auction items that will number over 100 this year. Each item is up for silent auction, and all funds raised will help continue the mission of the Tioga County Historical Society to collect, preserve, and interpret the history of Tioga County.

There will be musical performances each Saturday from Nov. 7 through Dec. 13, and Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance each Saturday from 1-3 p.m., beginning on Nov. 22 and running through Dec. 13.

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with free admission. For further information, call the museum at (607) 687-2460 or email museum@tiogahistory.org.