Village Appreciation Night lights up the sky; Good crowd gathers for a night out at the fairgrounds

Over 1,000 guests arrived on Friday, Oct. 17, for Village Appreciation Night, an event hosted by the Owego Police Department and its Benevolent Association. The annual event is held free for the community, thanks to a host of generous supporters.

Held at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego, the event offered free food to guests, a bonfire, games, prizes, face painting, a petting zoo of sorts, tethered balloon rides, live music, a truck display, and fireworks that concluded the event. The ON Praise Band, Allie Torto, and Two Dollar Pistol provided music for guests, with sound engineered by Mark Bennett from Shark Audio.

A grant received from the Floyd Hooker Foundation set off the planning for this year’s event. Floyd (Vic) Hooker struck it rich on St. Patrick’s Day in 1999 when he won $45 million from the New York State Lottery. Of humble means, Floyd was one of 11 children, and he lived his life in a small apartment above his favorite restaurant and pub, Owego’s Parkview Hotel and Restaurant.

Upon his death in 2007, Floyd “Vic” Hooker designated his estate to his family members, and 30% of the estate was designated to assist the children in Tioga County, New York.

Floyd’s legacy of caring and giving, and his humble stature, live on through events like the Village Appreciation Night, where funds from his estate enable a free event for all!

Also stepping in to assist with the event was the Owego Nazarene Church, which offered a petting zoo as well and brought in some extra volunteers. Renewal Ranch worked with several outside organizations to help offset the cost of the food, and Price Chopper donated plenty of water.

Cops 4 A Cause, a nonprofit group of active and retired law enforcement officials that raises funds to donate to charitable causes, stepped in to help pay for the cost of the food, which was offered to guests free of charge and cooked by local officials.

Other sponsors included John and Stephanie Whitmore, Visions Federal Credit Union, the Owego Fire Department, Tioga State Bank, Allstate Insurance, Estey Munroe and Fahey Funeral Home, Price Chopper, Casella, Southern Tier Hardwoods, Wagner Lumber, Stoughton Farm, VFW 1371, CHOW of Binghamton, Scott, Smith and Son, Inc., Renewal Ranch, Hunt Out Hunger, and the Family Reading Partnership.

This is only a portion of the support received, as area businesses like Weitsman’s, Valu Auto and Towing, area fire companies, and others brought their trucks down to set up displays and giveaways, and for a touch a truck experience for the children.

Also, the VFW Post in Owego contributed by offering ten bicycles that were given away that evening, as well as a bounce house. They also provided assistance during the event, which was enjoyed by all who attended.

You can find videos and photos from the event by following The Owego Pennysaver on Facebook.

Next year’s event is already on the calendar and is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 16, so be sure to save the date!