Jim Marzen announces he will run as a write-in candidate for Newark Valley Town Supervisor

Jim Marzen recently announced he is running in the Nov. 4 election as a write-in candidate for Town Supervisor. His journey began in Jim Thorpe, Pa., then Allentown, and ultimately to Newark Valley, where he and his wife, Stasia, continue a family legacy dating back to 1919.

With a 25-year career in Operations Management at Pepsi’s Equipment Services, Marzen stated he developed his leadership skills by building and leading high-performance teams.

He noted that his experience includes driving productivity, managing budgets, eliminating waste, and consistently delivering world-class customer service. These skills, according to Marzen, have shaped his commitment to excellence and effective leadership.

Since his retirement in 2022, Jim has dedicated himself to serving Newark Valley. He volunteers with the Newark Valley Community Connection, serves on its board, and represents Newark Valley on the Tioga County Planning Board. In January 2025, Jim took on the role of Chair of the Town Planning Board, further demonstrating his commitment to the community.

Polls are open on Election Day, Nov. 4, from 6 a.m. until close at 9 p.m. Visit https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/ to find your polling place. Visit https://tiogacountyny.com/departments/board-of-elections/ for more information on ballots, early voting, and more.