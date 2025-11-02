County Planning Board gives a nod to barbershop move

By Matt Freeze —

The Tioga County Planning Board this week recommended local approval for the relocation request of Ahwaga Barbershop to relocate from 177 Front St. to 289 Front St. in Owego.

Planning board documents indicate that a special use permit is required to operate a business in a home due to certain requirements within the R2 zoning district.

The hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and will be operated by two self-employed barbers.

Among the few minor conditions cited for approval, such as signage size and DOT regulation compliance, the county planning board said the business must obtain a Certificate of Appropriateness from the Owego Historic Preservation Commission, since it is located within the village’s historic district.

(Matt Freeze is a senior writer at The Morning Times)