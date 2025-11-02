Church members walk in the fight against hunger

By Sebby S. Truesdail —

On Sunday, Oct. 19, the Tioga County CROP Hunger Walk took place in downtown Owego, led by the Purple Lightning Band. With registration beginning at 1 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main Street, participants were able to walk around town in a fight against hunger.

The walkers traveled from Main Street to Ross Street, to Front Street, to Draper Park, to Academy Street, to West Main Street, to Marvin Park, to Elm Street, to McMaster Street, to Temple Street, and ending at the First Presbyterian Union Church on North Avenue. There, refreshments were offered to the participants.

Several different churches were involved in the Tioga County CROP Walk. You can learn more by visiting https://events.crophungerwalk.org/crophungerwalks/event/owegony.