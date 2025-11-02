A Pastor’s Thoughts: God Loves You

By Pastor Wayne Sibrava, Living Water Baptist Church —

The singular most familiar verse in all of God’s Word is John 3:16 and it says: For this is how God loved the world: He gave his one and only Son, so that everyone who believes in Him will not perish but have eternal life. This one verse summarizes all of the Word of God. This verse states the fact that God does love you. It is a powerful verse. You can have

eternal life; the verse promises that you will not perish. I am continually struck by the reality of this one verse, especially when I think about the first 18 years of my life and the brokenness that I endured.

Yes, the love of God is powerful, but four truths need to be kept in mind concerning God’s love. First and foremost, God’s love is unconditional. Notice, “For this is how God loved the world.” God loves this world (the people) and He has demonstrated that love by giving us Jesus as a sacrifice and as payment for our sin.

Second, God’s love is confrontational. Notice, “who believes in Him.” A person must believe in Jesus, God’s only begotten Son, or face the consequences.

Third, God’s love is selfless. Notice, “He gave his one and only Son.” In spite of mankind’s sin, God still gave Himself in the person of His dear Son, the Lord Jesus Christ.

Fourth, God’s love is sacrificial. Notice, “He gave his one and only Son.” In spite of our sin, God has provided the way for our sins to be forgiven. God’s love is unconditional, confrontational, selfless, and sacrificial.

In 1974, over 51 years ago, I went on a journey trying to figure out life and where I fit in. My journey took me to Lackland and Sheppard Air Force Bases. I ended up at Travis AFB in Fairfield, California. As a result of becoming the roommate of someone whose life had purpose and meaning, I was invited to his church, where I heard the message of John 3:16 clearly.

As a result of the message, I believed in Jesus, repented of my sin, and asked Jesus to save me. Now my heart’s desire is to help as many as I can to trust in Jesus as their Savior as well.

Billy Graham’s son Franklin Graham put it this way: “God loves you and He wants to forgive you. He wants to cleanse you. He wants to set you free, but the only way is through the Cross. Jesus Christ came and shed His blood on the Cross for you. You’ve got to come to God through faith in His Son Jesus Christ.”