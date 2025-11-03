A Room to Heal Completes 150th Room Remodel

A very lucky teen in Tioga County received a bedroom remodel thanks to the Southern Tier organization, A Room to Heal. Kelsey is a typical 17-year-old in many ways, but she also lives with ITP (Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura), a blood disorder that causes dangerously low platelet counts. Because of this, she must be very cautious; even minor bumps or bruises can pose serious risks. She can’t participate in sports or gym class, and she often struggles with extreme fatigue.

During October, a group of volunteers with A Room to Heal transformed Kelsey’s bedroom into a healing space designed just for her. Design elements included dark wall colors and furnishings, as well as light-blocking curtains, all to promote a relaxing atmosphere for daytime respite.

Lots of storage options were included and can be modified as her needs change. Creating a space with bean bags and a TV to enjoy time with friends, a desk/vanity area for schoolwork, and a quiet, dark corner for her bed, covered with new sheets and a comforter were all part of the plan.

Many fun items were incorporated, including tapestries, plush pillows, lighting, and even an LED name sign to hang over her bed.

What was Kelsey’s response to seeing her new space for the first time? With a smile, she questioned in disbelief, “Is this even my room?” as she opened the door and stepped inside.

Later, when asked what she enjoyed most, she answered, “My favorite thing about my room is everything – I can’t just choose one thing.”

After the room reveal, Kelsey’s mom, Jálon, shared, “I cannot express how touched we are that Kelsey was selected for this project; being diagnosed on her 16th birthday and having the entire year flipped upside down with endless appointments, testing, and bloodwork.”

ITP may be an invisible autoimmune disease, but Kelsey and her mom want to express that it’s a very real struggle and dangerous if not treated.

Jálon added that it was great “to see Kelsey smile and knowing that no matter what the day looks like or how much pain she’s in, she now has a comfortable place to heal in.”

“This was such a special project,” said Laura Sehn, Executive Director of A Room to Heal. “It’s hard enough being a teenager, but being a teenager with a life-threatening illness is so much harder. That’s why it warmed my heart when people who have never met Kelsey stepped up to help.”

She added that Michelle, the project lead, created an Amazon wish list with items for the room that they shared on Facebook, and within a day, every single item had been purchased!

The same day, Sehn explained, a grandmother who lost her granddaughter to ITP called to make a donation to use for Kelsey’s project.

“It’s hard to believe this is our 150th room project, but two things haven’t changed over the years; the children we serve are so incredible, and the community never fails to make sure we have the resources needed to make their rooms special,” Sehn added.

In the past two years, six room projects have been in Tioga County. In prior years, the county was only averaging one a year. Sehn emphasizes, “This lets me know that the effort we’ve made, spreading awareness of our services, has been working, and we are reaching the children in more rural areas that could really use our help.”

For this project, the organization wishes to thank Brushes Over Broome, ABACK Designs, The Goat Boy, many volunteers, and those who purchased items from the wish lists.

To learn more about A Room to Heal or to volunteer for an upcoming project in your area, visit www.aroomtoheal.org.