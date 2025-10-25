Owego American Legion joins forces with ‘Wreaths Across America’

American Legion Post 401 in Owego has joined forces with Wreaths Across America this year, and hopefully for years to come, as a Sponsorship Group. Post 401 will help promote the good work of Wreaths Across America in honoring our veterans at local and national cemeteries by helping secure wreaths that are placed on veterans’ graves every December.

Ordering wreaths through their link helps meet the goals Wreaths Across America sets every year to ensure that as many veterans are remembered and honored, as well as helps the Post continue to support the veterans and youth in our local community. You can find the link at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/NY0557P.

Post 401 is sponsoring the placement of wreaths at Tioga Cemetery, Woodlawn National Cemetery in Elmira, and Arlington Cemetery. Wreaths will be placed on Saturday, Dec. 13, at Tioga Cemetery.

If you would like to help place wreaths that day, you can contact the post at (607) 687-3401.