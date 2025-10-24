Owego Gymnastics to host Family Fun Day on October 25

Family Fun Day will be held at Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center on Saturday, Oct. 25 In Memory of Joanna Vanostrand. The Family Fun Day runs from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

This event is free to attend, and there will be light refreshments served, activities, and more.

Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center is a not-for-profit organization located at 748 State Route 38 in Owego. The Center also offers recreational and competitive gymnastics programs, TaekwonDo, dance, and more.

For more information on the Family Fun Day or any of the other programs offered at the Center, call the office at (607) 687-2458 or send an email to Owegogymnastics.Lynn@gmail.com.