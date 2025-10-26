What’s Happening for the Week of October 26, 2025

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. If space is available, your event will appear.

OCTOBER / NOVEMBER

Narcotics Anonymous: Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego, beginning Nov. 6 until Dec. 25. These are open meetings. Please use the parking lot in the rear of the church; meetings are held in the Great Hall (upstairs).

Operation Green Light 2025: From Nov. 3 to Nov. 11, green bulbs are available while supplies last at the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency, 56 Main St., Owego. Shine a light of hope and support for our veterans and their families by changing one light to green.

The American Legion is serving breakfast every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. There is a regular menu and weekly specials. Kids under five eat free. The Legion is located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Call (607) 687-3401 for more information.

Worship Service, 8 a.m. coffee time and 8:45 a.m. service each week at Germany Hill Global Methodist Church, 790 Spaulding Hill Rd., Owego. Immerse yourself in engaging music, prayer, and a scriptural message by Pastor Matt Rowe. All are welcome.

Music Rhythm and Drum Class, every Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Tech Help with Tina, by appointment only, at Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333.

Spencer Playgroup, every Wednesday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for individuals aged 60 and older and $7 for those under 60. Meals include entrée, side dishes, a beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Project Neighbor Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m. and every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Berkshire Free Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting, second Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m., 12519 Rt. 38, Berkshire. For further information, call (607) 657-4418.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month at 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Van Etten Public Library, open on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 1-5 p.m.; Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 7 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Free Wi-Fi and public computers are available for patrons. Join them Mondays from 10-11 a.m. for a gentle movement exercise class. Family storytime for pre-K children and their caregivers is every Friday from 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Free Blood Pressure and Glucose Screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the third Monday of each month at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is necessary. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Berkshire senior citizens over 50 years old who are residents of Berkshire, Richford, and Newark Valley are invited to a meeting held on the second Thursday of each month at noon for a dish-to-pass lunch, followed by a business meeting and seven games of Bingo at the Berkshire Fire Station, 12515 NY-38 in Berkshire. The time switches to 6 p.m. from April through September.

Chair Yoga for everyone, Thursdays at 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Call (607) 748-9651 for more information.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

GriefShare Support Group, hosted by Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Held on Mondays through Jan. 5, 2026 at 10 a.m. to noon, or 6:30-8:30 p.m. Pre-register at griefshare.org.

OCTOBER 26

Ranch Riders 4-H Club and Family Halloween Party, 1 p.m., G&B Farms, 235 Glenmary Dr., Owego. RSVP to Jessica by Oct. 13.

Polish Dinner, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until sold out, St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. There will be halupki, pierogies, kielbasa/ sauerkraut, noodles and cabbage, and dessert. The cost is $15. Takeout only, with curbside pickup. For tickets, call (607) 239-1175.

OCTOBER 27

Jane Austen Movie Club – Becoming Jane, 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club meeting and presentation: “A Short History of the Birchbark Canoe,” a talk by Dr. John Kuhn, Associate Professor of English, Binghamton University, 7 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, Endicott. Free, open to all.

OCTOBER 29

Community Ham Dinner, 5:30 p.m., with 6:15 p.m. presentation “Dishing Up the Facts on Medicare and Social Security,” presented by Matt Kistner and Ashley Hammond, Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Reservations are required by calling (607) 308-1503 or by email at newarkvalleycc@gmail.com.

Tioga County Property Development Corporation meetings; Finance Committee will meet at 3:30 p.m. and the regular meeting of the BOD will be held at 4 p.m. Both meetings will be held at the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main Street., Owego, and in the ED&P conference room #109.

OCTOBER 29 to DECEMBER 10

Seven Days of Holiday Vendors and Crafters, 5-8 p.m., to be held every Wednesday until Dec. 10, Owego Moose Lodge, 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Vendors and crafters will be displaying their wares for the holiday season. The public is welcome; there will be weekly dinners available for $12. If vendors or crafters would like to join them to display their wares for one Wednesday, all Wednesdays, contact Diane Szluka at (607) 312-0221.

OCTOBER 30

Story Time at the Cady Library, 11:30 a.m., 42 E. River Rd., Nichols. This week is costumes! Join them for crafts, songs, and stories. All are welcome. Call (607) 699-3835 for more information.

Local Author Book Launch – Dry the Rain by Richard Leise, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga County Workforce and Enterprise Expo 2025, Owego Church of the Nazarene, 3732 Waverly Rd., Owego. For questions or to register, contact the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce at (607) 687-7335 or email business@tiogachamber.com.

Groove to the Music: Rhythm and Drum Class, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

OCTOBER 31

Trunk or Treating, 5 to 8 p.m., Owego Fire Station #3, 8 Talcott St., Owego. To enter a vehicle and pass out candy, simply decorate the trunk of a car, the bed of a truck, or a parking spot. A portion of Talcott Street will be closed this year to make room for more trunks. There will also be a candy check. Firefighters will be in the truck bay giving out free donuts, cider, hot cocoa, and coffee. To reserve a spot, call Judy at (607) 972-8516.

Truck or Treat event, 6-8 p.m. at Hickories Park in Owego. Children and families will have the opportunity to explore Emergency Service vehicles and meet some of the area’s first responders. The department of health, New York State police, Tioga County Sheriff’s Office and others will be unhand. Guthrie Air will make a landing at the park, weather and “call” dependent. All are invited.

Trunk or Treating, 5-7 p.m., Vestal Center United Methodist Church, 478 West Hill Rd.

NOVEMBER 1

Union-Endicott Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jennie F. Snapp Middle School, Loder Avenue, Endicott. Over 50 crafters, food and beverages, 50/50 raffle.

Plant Bingo Brunch Series, noon, Tioga Gardens. A $20 ticket includes brunch bites and prizes. Play bingo, learn, and win plants! Tioga Gardens is located at 2217 Route 17C, Owego, N.Y.

Country Roads Holiday Event Vendor and Craft and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Newark Valley Fire Hall, Route 38, Newark Valley. Food and drinks are available for purchase. For more information, contact jenmathewson85@gmail.com.

Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., West Corners Fire Station, 500 Day Hollow Road, Endicott. A huge variety of homemade crafts and lunch are available. Benefits the West Corners Fire Auxiliary.

STIC’s Annual Holiday Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.,135 East Frederick St., Binghamton. Benefiting people with disabilities.

Rummage and Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Owego Fire Department Training Facility, 191 McMaster St., Owego. Donation drop off day is October. 26 from noon to 3 p.m. at the training center. If unable to drop off on that date, call Kelly at (607) 372-4410.

NOVEMBER 2

Plant Bingo Brunch Series, noon, Tioga Gardens. A $20 ticket includes brunch bites and prizes. Play bingo, learn, and win plants! Tioga Gardens is located at 2217 Route 17C, Owego.

Gospel group “Glory Way” will be in concert at 6 p.m. at the East Smithfield Federated Church, corner of Church and Main Streets, East Smithfield, Pa. A love offering will be received to support Glory Way’s ministry. All are invited to attend and enjoy an evening of inspiration and fellowship.

NOVEMBER 4

Rural Health Network’s Medicaid Screening, 1-4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Susquehanna Valley Audubon Club Presentation on Bobcats by Haley Turner, 7:30 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. The meeting starts with a potluck supper at 6 p.m. and a 90th birthday celebration for one of its longtime members, Jack Callear, followed by a short business meeting. For more information, visit www.susquehannavalleyaudubon.org. Free and open to the public.

Election Day Chicken and Biscuit Dinner, drive-thru, 4:30 p.m. until gone, Berkshire Fire Station, 12515 State Route 38, Berkshire. The cost is $15 per dinner. Carryout only. Sponsored by the Berkshire Ladies’ Auxiliary.

NOVEMBER 6

Helping Kids Cope with Big Feelings, 6 to 7 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. This 60 minute session will include 40 minutes of psychoeducation and 20 minutes of Q&A. Participants will learn about early childhood emotions and how to help their children navigate challenges. This event is free and open to the public.

A visit with Laura Ingalls Wilder: 6 p.m. (for adults); Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Line dancing is back with Red’s Line Dancing Instruction, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

NOVEMBER 7

Senior First Friday Program – Book Art Craft and Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Space is limited, and registration is required; call (607) 625-3333.

NOVEMBER 7 and 8

“Loop by Loop” Hooked Rug Show; Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Vestal United Methodist Church, 328 Main St., Vestal. Offering classes to learn how to hook on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Classes are free. Send registration to pcluck01@gmail.com. Seats are limited to 10.

NOVEMBER 8

Halsey Valley Fire Department Pancake Supper, 4-8 p.m., 506 Hamilton Valley Rd., Spencer. Includes all you can-eat pancakes, sausage, eggs, homemade donuts, and more for a donation.

Kids’ Art Class – Autumn Tree Scene: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Space is limited, and registration is required; call (607) 625-3333.

NOVEMBER 11

The Owego Lions are holding a Doug’s Fish Fry benefit from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Price Chopper Plaza, located on W. Main Street in Owego. To place an order, call (607) 753-9184 ext. 2 before 4 p.m.

NOVEMBER 15

Holiday Showcase, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., downtown Owego. Santa will arrive in a horse-drawn carriage; there will be music, entertainment, in-store specials, and much more. Visit www.owego.org to learn more.

Free New York State Snowmobile Safety Course, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Moose Lodge, 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Lunch is provided. Snowmobilers who are ages 10 (a copy of the Birth Certificate required for proof of age) through 18 (need not be club members). Available to any snowmobilers and their children aged 10 and up. New snowmobilers of all ages are also welcome. Hosted by the Tioga Ridge Runners. CLASS IS LIMITED TO THE FIRST 50 STUDENTS. To register, visit Parks.ny.gov/recreation/snowmobiles. For more information, call (607) 239-1175.

Spaghetti supper, 6-8 p.m., Vestal Center United Methodist Church, 478 West Hill Rd. Donations are appreciated, including one non-perishable food item for the Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse (CHOW), sponsored by the Broome County Council of Churches.

Christmas Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 932 W. River Rd., Nichols.

NOVEMBER 16

Owego Rotary’s 15th Annual CRAFT FAIR, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. Free entry and free parking. Handcrafted gifts perfect for special people on your holiday list. Over 30 tables plus Rotary’s huge basket raffle, 50/50 and bake sale. Rotary’s proceeds donated to Rotary Foundation’s campaign to eradicate polio.

NOVEMBER 17

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

NOVEMBER 19

Contemporary Book Club: Herod and Mary by Kathie Lee Gifford, 1 p.m., Presbyterian Church in Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance.

NOVEMBER 30

Plant Bingo Brunch Series, noon, Tioga Gardens. A $20 ticket includes brunch bites and prizes. Play bingo, learn, and win plants! Tioga Gardens is located at 2217 Route 17C, Owego.

DECEMBER 8

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

DECEMBER 17

Contemporary Book Club: The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon, 1 p.m., Presbyterian Church in Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance.