‘Trunk or Treat’ returns to the flats!

Trunk or Treat will return for its ninth year at Owego Fire Station #3, located at 8 Talcott St. in the flats, and will run from 5-8 p.m. This year, a block of Talcott Street will be closed down for the event, allowing for more trunks to hand out treats. There will also be cars parked with their trunks open on the access road by Ice Cream Works.

To enter a vehicle and pass out candy, simply decorate the trunk of a car, the bed of a truck, or even a parking space! The Halloween event will involve a candy check conducted by the Owego police and police dogs to check for metal or substances in the candy at the station. While some people believe Owego is a small enough town to be free of that worry, Hartman said it’s to keep the kids safe.

“We started the candy check in 2016, and we’ve done it every year since then, except for 2020 when we took a break for Covid,” Hartman said. After 2020, it became a full-on Trunk or Treat.

Over at the station, firefighters will be in the truck bay offering free donuts, cider, hot cocoa, and coffee.

Hartman added that Tastycakes will be donating the donuts this year to be put out at the station, and a department member usually donates the cider as well.

“As long as there’s one of us firemen still in the department, we will continue with it,” said Hartman of the popular Halloween event.

As for the three-hour event, it’s a great way to dress up, get out, see all of the costumes and decorations, and say hello to some of your neighbors.

“It’s lots of fun, and the kids love it,” said organizer Judy Hartman of the event.

“We average between 90 and 100 kids going through this station and the trunks,” Hartman said. Already, a few trunks are signed up.

To reserve your spot, contact Judy Hartman by calling (607) 972-8516.