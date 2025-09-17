Tioga County legislators discuss outside agency funding for 2026

By Matt Freeze —

OWEGO — Tioga County Legislators had lengthy discussions Thursday regarding funding for outside agencies as they worked their way through their 2026 county budget proposal.

While funding increases were approved, legislators discussed trying to balance community needs while also mitigating a ballooning budget.

Legislators told department heads and agencies to aim for a 0% increase if at all possible.

Tioga Opportunities requested $122,670 from next year’s budget, representing an increase of $381.

Because of the nature of their work in the community and the negligible increase, legislators agreed with the request.

A New Hope Center requested a $47,000 increase, making for a total of $60,000. The center gets the majority of its operational funding from grants.

Legislators discussed the fact that the state had pulled back funding from the Office of Domestic Violence.

Legislator Tracy Monell said that the work done by them is a substantial benefit to the community, and that if the county had to pick up the work they do, it would cost significantly more than $60,000 per year.

County Social Services Commissioner Shawn Yetter and County Probation Director Brain Cain confirmed that, and said that they’re instrumental in helping with domestic violence issues throughout the county.

“They come right in with an advocate and work with the person on site for us, and help with taking them to shelters,” Cain said. “We call them on numerous occasions when we need them to come over for a victim, or something going on in our office. They also run the shelter, and they’re also the 24-hour hotline for domestic violence.”

They’ve also become extremely important in providing services at the child advocacy center, he said.

“The list just goes on and on, what they provide,” Cain said.

Legislator Keith Flesher said their work is critical, and legislators unanimously agreed to approve their request.

Regarding library funding, Bailey said countywide, they’re looking for a total of $76,284, with a $1,300 increase specifically for the Berkshire Free Library.

Flesher, who represents the northern district of the county, recommended rejecting the increase.

“They ask every year, and I probably say the same thing every year,” he said. “Richford and Berkshire can afford that $1,300 increase — the problem I have is coming to the county asking for money. We’d be pulling from the pool of all the county residents to pay for 7,000 residents.”

Monell said he isn’t familiar with the situation, so Flesher’s insight “carries a lot of weight” in his mind.

Legislators ultimately declined the increase.

Discussion moved on to historical society funding, with the county historical society asking for $10,000, which represents an increase of $4,730 from this year’s budget.

Bailey said the funding increase is to help expand some of their programming.

Legislator Barb Roberts said she’s against it.

“We’ve been asking all of our department heads to have a 0% increase, and there’s certain things that are vital to all the residents in the county, and as far as containing costs and holding to a 0% increase,” Roberts said. “Not that I don’t value history, I love it.”

Monell said the important thing to consider with budget increases is that once they increase their contribution of tax revenue to these agencies, that’s considered the new baseline every year going forward.

Legislator Bill Standinger said he wouldn’t object to a couple thousand thousand-dollar increase.

Legislators chose to give the county historical society roughly half of their ask with a 5-to-3 vote, bringing their total funding from $5,200 this year to $7,200 next year.

Legislators Andy Aronstam, Sauerbrey and Roberts voted no.

Legislator Ray Bunce was not in attendance.

“Ray would vote no because he’s trying to save money all the time,” Monell said.

Bailey said the county tourism department rescinded its initial request of $190,000 and instead requested the same amount as this year: $170,000.

County Soil and Water requested $316,715, representing a 10% increase of $33,519.

Sauerbrey recommended a 5% increase instead.

Legislator Jake Brown said Soil and Water staff are always a huge help when it comes to flooding events in the county.

“They were right there on the ground in Newark Valley when all that water hit,” he said.

Monell said a lot of their federal funding is in flux lately, and Sauerbrey said the county has been “very good to them for many years” and that legislators will have to take all of this into consideration in future years.

Bailey moved on to the Tioga County Agricultural Society, which asked for $10,000; this includes an increase of $2,935.

Brown said they’ve improved significantly over the last several years and pointed out that they’ve done a lot for local agriculture and the county fair.

Standinger said he’s in favor of whatever Brown recommends.

Legislator Ron Ciotoli said the money is a worthwhile investment when considering the local revenue generated by fair attendees.

Flesher said he thought a 42% increase was a bit excessive.

Monell recommended a 10% increase, for a total of $7,772.

“A 42% increase is ridiculous,” Monell said. “Like Barb said, we’re trying to keep everybody at zero, and I know this is hard.”

Aronstam said all the requests are for good purposes.

“It’s a matter of, ‘How do we be good stewards of our taxpayers’ money and how are we going to spend it?’” he said. “It’s a juggling act.”

Sauerbrey said that no one really knows what the next couple of years will look like in terms of state or federal funding or what surprises may be in store.

Roberts said that historically, the Legislature has stuck really closely to a no-increase policy where possible, which has helped keep the county’s finances away from any problems.

Legislators agreed on the 10% increase.

Lastly, Bailey brought up funding for Cornell Cooperative Extension, which requested $278,027, which represents a $5,000 increase, or 2%.

Bailey said CCE had cuts to some of its funding.

Sauerbrey said that CCE originally focused on farming and agriculture, and then, once grants came out for more social programs, they picked those services up.

“Now, that funding is going away, so they’re trying to balance it out with what’s changed over the years,” she said.

Yetter said CCE’s social programming through the Family Resource Center is very supplemental to the county’s social services activity, and really helpful.

Standinger asked whether the services they provide are duplicated at all by what the county provides. Yetter said they are not.

“They’re another critical service that’s been offered in the community that they do outside all their agricultural-based stuff,” Yetter said. “We don’t run anything like that, but this is an opportunity for them to do these types of things to interact with parents and kids.”

Flesher asked if the $5,000 increase is necessary when they also asked for a $5,000 increase last year.

Bailey said CCE cited the reason for the request was increased wages, as well as support for 4-H and agriculture programs.

Legislators agreed on a 1% increase, or $2,500.

Flesher said they should set aside minutes from this year’s discussion so they can look back on what the comments and concerns were this time while they’re considering the 2027 budget.

(Matt Freeze is a Senior Staff Writer with the Morning Times)