Readers’ Column for the week of September 14, 2025

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2434, extension 2, 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any messages. To allow more callers to be heard, please limit your comments to 100 words or fewer. We will not be running comments that exceed this number, give or take five words.

To all you folks who have Dish Network, be careful. There are people calling who have accents. They’re trying to tell you that it’s going to cost you $200 to upgrade your Dish satellite so that it will work. It appears that my wife and I have been caught up in their little illicit scam and are starting to take measures to prevent this from happening. If somebody calls and tells you that this network wants to update your satellite, don’t do it. We’ve talked to Dish, and they do not hire outside people to do this; they do it automatically themselves. So beware!

~

A shout-out to the Apalachin Public Library: What an absolute gem it is! Adorable building and setting with gorgeous flower beds. The librarians are so friendly and helpful. They always have it decorated beautifully. They offer tons of programs in advance, and of course, books, etc. There’s even a book barn with pre-owned books to be purchased. Check it out; you won’t be disappointed!

~

If anyone in Nichols is missing a yellow mini bike, please put it in the Pennysaver because I’m pretty sure I know where it went.

~

I agree that Governor Hochul is a tyrant. As governor, her job is to serve the people, not to boss them around.

~

Hats off to Visions Credit Union arena, it’s about time we get some decent shows again. I remember when Ringo Starr was up there and I saw ZZ Top was going to be playing, and now Frankie Valley and the Four Seasons. This is greatly appreciated. I speak for a lot of people. I remember back in the day when there were a lot of rock concerts at the arena. Keep up the good work! I’d like to see some more of this. Thank you.

~

Dissolve the Village! Great idea! Let’s let the town control our water rates, end our garbage and brush pickup services, cancel the youth summer program, and sell off the municipal building. Clean, affordable drinking water, reliable public works services, and affordable recreation programs are overrated anyway! If all this sounds great to you, make sure you sign that petition!

~

Thank you to Matt Freeze for the article about our Highway Superintendent. I was appalled at the fact that Mike Roberts was not able to get Academy Street in Apalachin paved! The potholes on that street have been horrendous! Shame on you, the board members who have tabled these extra streets to be paved. Thank you for all you’ve done, Mike!

~

Why is it that when I looked up the Village of Newark Valley Board meeting minutes, the last post was on June 10, 2025? Leadership insisted that we hire a third person for staff, so what’s the deal?

~

Heard through the rumor mill that the village of Newark Valley is discussing hiring a fourth person for the DPW. If true, the only question is why and for what purpose?

National Political Viewpoints

Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have two things in common. They both have orange faces, and they both talk as if they have marbles in their mouths.

~

For the person who said, “Guns are not the problem; it’s the deranged people,” yes, there are many deranged people. There are people who need help. Unfortunately, many of the medical services and counseling services for people needing mental health support have been canceled due to Trump’s coolness, and every country has many, many deranged mentally ill people. However, the one thing they don’t have is access to guns. When you have 400 million guns in America, that might be the problem. It is the guns. Get real!

~

What better way is there to distract from the Jeffrey Epstein story, as an example, than by starting a war in Chicago?

~

So the republicans in congress are being urged not to release the Epstein information. So that tells you everything you want to know about republicans. They are supporting pedophiles. They are suppressing the news, and I’m sure they’re protecting Trump in all this. So don’t ever give me any of the Christian talk about them being Christian. This is not Christian, this is a pedophile ring. Thank you.

~

I don’t think Trump has to worry about finding his name on the Epstein list because the Department of Justice was just told to remove all the republican names from those files. What is wrong with this country? How stupid have Americans become that they listen to the crap!

~

I see the republicans aren’t calling about inflation. Now I don’t hear a word mentioned about inflation. Here we’ve got three and a half percent inflation, unemployment going up, stock market down, and the gas is $.30 higher plus than it was when Biden was there. I don’t hear a thing from the republicans. What’s happened, did the cat get your tongue or do you realize Trump is worthless, like I said he was all along.

~

Talk is cheap, and no one’s cheaper than Donald Trump.

~

I see the news is saying gas is the lowest it’s been in five years, since 2020. Gee, I wonder how that’s happening. Any ideas?

~

It always amazes me to see MAGA folks thinking Mr. Trump is for the little guy. He’s not. He’s for the rich. If a hot dog vendor sets up in front of one of his buildings, he calls the cops to take them away. His tax breaks for the rich are monstrously large, yet for the average American, very modest. Who needs the money more? He invites the CEOs of all the major Internet firms (Zuckerberg, etc.) to dinner at the White House so they can kiss up to Mr. Trump. Do you think you’ll ever be invited?

~

In 1960: oil was gone in ten years, 1970: another ice age in ten years, 1980: acid rain will destroy all crops in ten years, 1990: the ozone layer will be gone in ten years, 2000: ice caps will be gone in ten years. None of this happened, but all resulted in more taxes. Democrat motto: Make a lie, sell the lie, make them believe it. — Studebaker Hawk

~

Ever notice that the Democrats never post anything pro-Democrat? It’s always just anti-Trump. — Studebaker Hawk

~

After the latest tragic shooting of schoolchildren, people suggested that prayers aren’t enough, and the evangelical Christian community accused those people of being evil nonbelievers. I was raised in a Christian home, and my father and brothers were hunters. I don’t want to take your hunting rifles, nor your pistols for home protection. So it is possible to offer both thoughts and prayers; weapons of war and mass destruction were never intended to be so easily obtained by private citizens. The framers of the Constitution who wrote the Second Amendment only knew of muskets and very poor revolvers. Thoughts and prayers indeed.

~

Why did Biden’s son get in trouble for trying to do business in China, but Trump’s sons can make plans for a billion and a half dollar resort in Vietnam? Why is it okay for the Trump sons to visit the UAE and Qatar for major business deals?

~

Using CNN to support your arguments is like saying you’re a marine biologist because you watch SpongeBob.

~

Trump says the Epstein files were a Democratic hoax, Mike Johnson lies and says Trump is an FBI agent, then Trump denies his signature on the birthday card. I’m sure there will be more excuses to come.

~

It appears Trump has given up on the Nobel Peace Prize.

~

Immigration built this nation.

~

Trump had the director of the CDC fired because she refused to rubber-stamp conspiracy theories and vaccine misinformation. Four other senior directors resigned in protest. Nine former directors of the CDC under Republican and Democratic administrations wrote a scathing letter condemning this and other actions by Robert Kennedy, including defunding medical research, restricting vaccines, and the firing of thousands of career healthcare workers, saying that he is endangering the health of U.S. citizens. Are these experts somehow all wrong?