Tioga County Property Transactions

On Sept. 2, 2025, property located at N/S New Street, Town of Owego, from Tyler Chandler to Todd and Mary Wilson for $2,250.

On Sept. 2, 2025, property located at 4 Crescent Dr., Town of Owego, from Rita Basile and Mary Humphreys to Nicholas Lasky for $220,000,

On Sept. 3, 2025, property located at 592 Frank Hyde Rd., Town of Owego, from Donna Bestle by Atty in Fact to Joshua Bestle as Atty in Fact for $2,622.

On Sept. 3, 2025, property located at 439 Park Ave., Village of Waverly, from Michael Trudeau to Jared Waymen and Marissa Trudeau for $240,000.

On Sept. 3, 2025, property located at 5 Tudor Dr., Town of Owego, from Benjamin and Alexandria Kane to Matthew and Yvonne Moore for $270,000.

On Sept. 4, 2025, property located at Glenmary Drive, Tioga from Robert Taylor Jr. to Valu Auto Inc. for $1,000.

On Sept. 4, 2025, property located at 45 Frederick Dr., Town of Owego, from Maan Alzitoon to Ulrich Traoret and Nadine Simpore for $295,000.

On Sept. 4, 2025, property located at 35 Lusk Lane, Town of Newark Valley, from Denise Fessender and Donald Jr. and Colleen Marsh to Collen Wood for $110,000.

On Sept. 4, 2025, property located at 166 Emory Chapel Rd., Town of Barton, from Russell Park by Agent and Joel and Joshua Mincer as Agent for $180,000.

On Sept. 5, 2025, property located at 930 Pultz Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Scott and Crmen Snyder to RFD Enterprises LLC for $302,000.

On Sept. 5, 2025, property located at 691 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Stephanie Darrah to Suleyman Erkan-Rijos for $106,000.

On Sept. 5, 2025, property located at 6843-6845 St. Rt. 434, Town of Owego, from NPL Associates LLC to Jerry Herry Sonny Realty LLC for $700,000.

On Sept. 5, 2025, property located at 30 Diamond Valley Rd., Tioga, from Angela Medcalf to Dustin Neff for $150,000

On Sept. 8, 2025, property located at 233 Howard Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Jeffrey and Cherie Soule to Manar and Stephanie Alnuaimi for $270,000.

On Sept. 8, 2025, property located at 3 Ann St., Town of Barton, from Eugene Wayman to Hunter Heath for $20,000.