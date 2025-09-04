County Planning Board green lights building addition

By Matt Freeze —

The Tioga County Planning Board gave the green light and recommended local approval for an expansion of David Allen LPL Financial’s existing building.

Located at 460 E. Front Street, planning board documents show the intent to construct a separate 475 square foot building behind the current 1,593 square foot business. The new structure will sit within the current footprint of the existing parking lot.

Being in FEMA’s 1% annual chance special flood hazard area, the first-floor level of the new construction will be required to be elevated at least two feet above the base flood elevation, which DEC allows builders to achieve via a “crawl space foundation that contains permanent openings to let floodwaters in and out.”

Hours of operation will be between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Final approval is required by the Village of Owego Zoning Board before construction can begin.