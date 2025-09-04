Highway department decisions tabled as disagreements flare

By Matt Freeze —

Most highway department decisions were tabled at the recent Town of Owego meeting, where disagreements took center stage between the councilmen and Highway Superintendent Mike Roberts.

When the discussion moved on to potential paving projects, Councilman Craig Jochum quickly moved to table an agreement to spend on paving projects on Pleasant Drive, Cherry Court, and Academy Street.

Councilman Gary Hellmers and Jochum asked Roberts when he was planning on doing those roads.

“We’ll do it right after we get this approved,” Roberts said. “You have to get it approved first.”

Jochum said he wanted to hold off on the project because work on Academy Street would impact the start of the school year.

“It’s not a big deal; you just close down one lane at a time,” Roberts said.

The paving projects were promptly tabled.

During the second privilege of the floor later in the meeting, a resident asked when the projects would be done, to which Town Supervisor Don Castellucci replied that they weren’t approved.

“The question is, traditionally, Mike has gone way over budget on some of this paving,” Jochum said.

Castellucci and Roberts both said, “That’s not true,” at the same time.

“Absolutely not true,” Roberts said. “I’ve never gone over budget on anything.”

“Not even close,” Castellucci said. “He’s never been over budget.”

Jochum then started laughing while looking at Roberts.

“I’m not even going there,” Castellucci said, and discussion of the subject ended.

Also on the agenda was a resolution to declare as surplus a 2009 International Dump Truck with mechanical issues, including a weak frame.

The resolution also stated that the prior highway department administration had ordered the emissions control to be deleted from the truck, which is a violation of federal law and will resultantly not pass inspection.

“Mike, we’ve got a problem with this — we’ve got a new person coming in and I think he should be the one to do surplus on vehicles,” said Hellmers. “That’s just my opinion.”

Jochum said he thought that was consistent with what happened when Roberts was elected into office.

Roberts replied that it was understandable, but he had to take the truck out of service because it’s unsafe to drive and won’t pass inspection.

“Legally, we shouldn’t be operating with the emissions controls deleted,” Roberts said. “They’ve been cracking down on that lately.”

Jochum said “actually, that’s the opposite.”

“No, that’s not true — the emissions controls cant be tampered with,” Roberts said.

Jochum said he wasn’t going to argue with him.

“I hope not, you’re not an authorized state inspector, which I am,” Roberts said.

Jochum made a motion to table the decision, which was seconded by Councilman Jonathan Marks.

“That’s fine, I’m just making a note that we’re not operating this vehicle,” Roberts said.

Discussion moved on to upgrading the rank of three highway employees.

One was immediately approved.

The next was up for discussion.

“Hold on, we’ve got a new [highway superintendent] coming in, and we’re putting in a supervisor that he isn’t choosing,” Hellmers questioned.

Jochum asked Roberts whether he had discussed the positions with Mark Clark.

Clark won a primary against Roberts in June this year for highway superintendent.

“Oh, is he elected already,” Roberts asked. “We haven’t had the election yet.”

Jochum moved to table the promotion, which was seconded by Hellmers.

The third promotion was also discussed, where Jochum, Marks, and Hellmers questioned whether the promotion was warranted based on different levels of certifications.

Jochum moved to table that promotion as well.