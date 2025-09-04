Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Aren’t I just the cutest kitten you ever saw? I didn’t always look this good. When I was very small, only weeks old, this nice lady saw me in the grass just baking in the sun. She came out and said, “Where’s your momma?”

She looked all around and said, “I’ll be your momma now.” She took me inside, cleaned up my eyes so I could see her, and gave me some food. It was so good. I filled my belly up until I couldn’t eat any more.

She laid me down on a blanket in a kennel and said to sleep. I slept for a long time. When I woke up, she was still there, just watching over me. I got used to her face and wasn’t scared anymore.

This lady is 96 years old and takes good care of us kittens. I am older now, about four months old, and I need to see a vet for shots and other things, so she called Gail to come get me.

Gail named me Marci. I am going for shots this week and will get fixed soon. If you think you want me, call Gail at (607) 689-3033 to reserve me, as I will be wanted by many. Tell her to hold Marci for you until after I am fixed.

Bottles and cans can be turned into the redemption center to help with our vet bills. Happy Labor Day, everyone!