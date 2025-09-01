Letter: ‘Right Beside You’ extends a thanks to the community

Dear Editor,

On behalf of Right Beside You, we want to extend our deepest thanks to everyone who came together to make Saturday in the Park such a success. This beautiful event was the brainchild of Paula and Fred Gage, whose vision, energy, and love for this community turned an idea into something truly special.

A heartfelt shout-out goes to Debbie Wagner, Kathy Welsh, Carolyn Galatzan, and Sandy Weeks for running the raffles with such care and dedication. And to everyone who donated a basket, thank you. They were absolutely beautiful and such a generous gift to the cause.

We also know there were so many other volunteers working quietly in the background, far too many to list here, but please know your kindness and hard work were noticed and deeply appreciated.

We are especially grateful to our corporate sponsors: John Chandler, B&B Paving, CW Tree, and Two Old Goats. Without their generosity, this day simply could not have happened.

The incredible bands, Friday at Fred’s and Messy Truth, who filled the day with music and joy, and Rick and Lynn, who opened the gorgeous Glen Park Vineyard Venue to all of us.

Because of this community’s love and support, Right Beside You, a NYS 501(c)(3) nonprofit, can continue providing free, compassionate end-of-life support for anyone in the greater Owego area who is in hospice care. These donations allow us to walk beside families through one of life’s hardest and most sacred journeys, making sure no one has to face it alone.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to every person who gave, served, played, sang, danced, donated, attended, or simply showed up in support. You’ve made a lasting difference in the lives of our neighbors, and we are humbled and grateful.

With love and gratitude,

Audra Marks and Sonya Bement

Right Beside You