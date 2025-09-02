School is set to begin without distractions; Public School Districts Statewide Publish Distraction-Free Policy

By Wendy Post —

As students prepare for a return to school, one thing will be a bit different this year. Districts across New York have adopted bans on student cell phone use in compliance with the new state law, including Tioga County schools.

The law, pushed by New York State’s Governor Kathy Hochul in an effort to make schools “distraction-free,” has a firm rule: “No unsanctioned use of smartphones and other internet-enabled personal devices on school grounds in K-12 schools for the entire school day.”

For the most part, each school’s general policies are the same, offering exceptions for emergencies, medical needs, translation services, and educational devices provided by the school.

But rules vary from school to school regarding where the phones are to be stored when not in use. In their locker? In their backpack? Or in a specially designed pouch that students wear throughout the day, as adopted by some districts?

The Owego-Apalachin School District has adopted a policy restricting device use for the entirety of every instructional day, including during instructional and non-instructional time, homeroom periods, lunch, recess, study hall, and passing time.

Devices prohibited include, but are not limited to, smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, laptops, Bluetooth-enabled headphones, and other portable electronic communication or computing devices.

Internet-enabled devices supplied by the school district that are used for educational purposes are not restricted within this policy.

To clarify, the school grounds include any building, structure, athletic playing field, playground, or land contained within the real property boundary line of the District.

For the Owego-Apalachin School District, they will provide at least one method for students to store internet-enabled devices on-site during the school day. Storage options will include, but are not limited to, Yondr pouches and storage at the Main Office.

“New York State’s action on cell phones ensures that classrooms remain dedicated to teaching and learning while also fostering the relationships that help students grow,” said Phil Schofield, OFA Principal, and Sean Swider, OAMS Principal, adding, “Our goal with the new policy is simple: to help our students focus on what matters most, learning and connecting.”

In the Candor Central School District, the district will implement a “bell-to-bell” cell phone policy. This means that students will not be permitted to use their phones or any internet-capable devices from the time they arrive until dismissal.

For junior and senior high school students, those who bring phones or devices to school will be required to secure them in Yondr pouches for the entire school day. These specially designed pouches keep phones securely locked, allowing students to carry their devices but preventing access to social media and internet use during school hours.

Newark Valley Central School District will be adopting a similar policy, utilizing Yondr pouches at the middle school and high school, which, according to the school, provide a simple and effective way to reduce distractions.

Upon arrival at school, students will place their phones into a secure Yondr pouch, which will then be locked for the duration of the school day. Students will maintain possession of their phones in the pouches throughout the day and can quickly and easily unlock them at designated stations before leaving the building.

At Nathan T. Hall, students are discouraged from bringing devices to school. Any device that is brought to school must be silenced and kept in the student’s backpack or personal cubby for the duration of the school day.

For the Spencer-Van Etten School, the District consulted with local stakeholders, including employee organizations representing each bargaining unit, parents, and students, to develop a policy that prohibits the use of internet-enabled devices by students during the school day on school grounds.

“This policy aims to ensure that students remain focused on their academic responsibilities throughout the school day, which includes all instructional and non-instructional periods, such as homeroom, lunch, recess, study halls, and passing time,” according to the district.

For onsite storage of devices, the District has put in place a policy in which students must store their internet-enabled devices in designated Yondr pouches during the school day. If a student does not have a Yondr pouch, their device will be securely stored in the school’s main office.

At Tioga Central School District, Yondr pouches will also be utilized for phones and personal electronics, including phones, smartwatches, and earbuds. Within their policy, students are to secure their devices when they enter the building and ensure that the device is not seen or heard throughout the school day.

To enforce the policy, Tioga Central has offenses that will be rendered, with the first being the collection of the device and a parent or guardian notified. The second offense includes lunch detention and more, and the device pouched in the office versus on the student.

For the third offense, the principal will collect the device, and the parent or guardian will have to pick up the device and the student for the rest of the day. They will be prohibited from after-school activities, and the phone will be pouched in the office for a week. The fourth offense is similar to the third, except that the phone will be pouched for a month in the office instead of a week.

For Waverly Central School District, students are prohibited from using any personal internet-enabled devices on the school grounds during the instructional day. The District will provide secure storage options for students to safely store their personal devices during the instructional day. Although a trust system and random checks will be in place, consequences include verbal warnings, parent contact, and even suspension if a student repeatedly violates this policy.

And with policies implemented, Tioga County schools are now in line with the governor’s distraction-free policy.

“Our young people succeed when they’re learning and growing, not clicking and scrolling – and that’s why New York will be ready to implement bell-to-bell smartphone restrictions on the first day of school,” Governor Hochul said. “I’m pleased that most school districts across the state have either already implemented or are finalizing their distraction-free policy.”

This new requirement will take place in the 2025-26 school year and applies to all schools in public school districts, as well as charter schools and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES), which have adopted similar policies.

Governor Hochul’s adopted policy clarifies that students will have authorized access to simple cell phones without internet capability, as well as internet-enabled devices officially provided by their school for classroom instruction, such as laptops or tablets used as part of lesson plans.

Additionally, the Governor’s policy includes several exemptions to smartphone restrictions, including for students who require access to an internet-enabled device to manage a medical condition, as required by a student’s Individualized Education Program (IEP), for academic purposes, or for other legitimate purposes, such as translation, family care-giving and emergencies.

Resources to learn more about New York’s distraction-free policy for students can be found by visiting https://www.ny.gov/programs/distraction-free-schools-implementation-resources.