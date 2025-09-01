STOP 22 and the Field of the Forgotten Fallen

By Wendy Post —

The Tioga County Veterans Service Agency and Tioga County will recognize the month of September as “Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month.” To promote awareness, they will once again be unveiling the “Field of the Forgotten Fallen” on Sept. 2 on the front lawn of the county office building on Main Street.

The exhibit will remain throughout the month to bring attention to the national tragedy that is veteran and military suicides.

Dennis Mullen, Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency director, stated that all are welcome to attend Tuesday’s ceremony.

In addition to speakers being scheduled for the event, Mullen is asking all who witness the display, whether traveling or walking by, to “say a prayer or take a quiet moment of reflection about the burden our military veterans undergo.”

“Not all wounds are visible,” said Mullen. “We ask everyone to also keep the fallen veterans’ loved ones in their prayers and thoughts.”

Twenty-two veterans/ military members a day complete suicide; that’s 154 per week, 660 per month, and 8,030 per year. Join them at the exhibit on Tuesday, Sept. 2, at 11 a.m. on the lawn of the County Office Building, located at 56 Main St. in Owego.

This exhibit is designed to raise awareness about the issue of veteran/ military suicide.

For more information about this event and to get involved in STOP 22, call Dennis Mullen at (607) 687-8228, or email veterans@tiogacountyny.com.