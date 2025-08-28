Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation Awards Funding to Child Passenger Safety Program 

Tioga County Public Health’s Child Passenger Safety Program was recently awarded funding. The Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation, established at the request of the late Mildred Faulkner Truman, funds grants to qualified tax-exempt organizations whose projects benefit the residents of Owego, the Owego area, and Tioga County. They have chosen to award $2,500 to Tioga County Public Health’s Child Passenger Safety Program.

For over 16 years, Tioga County Public Health’s Child Passenger Safety program has aimed to prevent injury and death of child passengers through community education and the distribution of child safety seats. In 2024, the program inspected 50 car seats and distributed 62 car seats to qualifying families in need.

Grant funding, according to Tioga County’s Public Health Department, will be used to purchase child safety seats to keep the program operational.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, car crashes are a leading cause of death for children ages one to 13 years. Car seats and booster seats provide protection for infants and children in the event of a crash, but only if they are used and installed correctly. In 2024, 80% of car seats inspected were installed incorrectly, according to the NHTSA, demonstrating the need for further education and support from this program.

Tioga County Public Health’s Child Passenger Safety program offers free car seat checks completed by a Certified Child Passenger Safety Technician for all Tioga County residents. Tioga County residents who receive any form of public assistance may also qualify for a free replacement car seat.

For more information, please call (607) 687-8600.