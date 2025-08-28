Strength Beyond the Storms; Owego community thanked for its kindness; North Carolina community plans anniversary celebration of resilience

By Wendy Post —

It was last September when Hurricane Helene landed in the Panhandle region of Florida, trekking north and causing significant damage in several states and traveling through the Georgia, Tennessee and the Appalachian Mountain areas in North Carolina. The overflow and compromise of the French Broad River created a downward tsunami that tore through the mountainous region, destroying everything in its path.

Back in Owego, this writer was on the phone with Jesse James Knox, formerly of Owego, who was on the ground in Hot Springs, North Carolina, reaching out to share his firsthand experience. At the Owego Police Station, Chief Joseph Kennedy was fielding phone calls from area residents who wanted to do something to help.

Recalling the significant flooding experienced in 2011 in Owego and the surrounding areas from Tropical Storm Lee, the local community felt the need to do something to help.

Connections were made, and an effort to assist the folks in North Carolina took flight – an effort that would only take five days to execute. The collection effort that was forthcoming took place just one week prior to last year’s Village Appreciation Night, an annual event planned for Oct. 17 this year. Key organizers of the collection were quite busy that week, with many helping hands to assist.

Once the pieces for a collection for the Appalachian Mountain town were put in place, things came together, with businesses donating and collecting money, and a major donation drive at the village offices that allowed residents to drop off needed items to be delivered.

It took only five days, and the collection of cleaning supplies, pet food, blankets, towels, clothes, and much more was loaded onto a truck on Oct. 12. According to Knox, the items were unloaded in North Carolina on Oct. 13.

Knox was in Owego last week and wanted to stop and personally thank some of the folks who helped out with the effort and to offer an update on the recovery efforts in Hot Springs, North Carolina, 10 months later.

Knox helped organize, alongside Jeanne Gentry, owner of Gentry Hardware, the delivery and distribution of items collected from the community. Knox communicated the needs to the Owego community to ensure that the items most needed were delivered.

On Oct. 13, Joe Karpel and Joe Shortino donated their time, resources, and money to deliver the much-needed items to North Carolina. Growing up and attending school in Owego, Knox stated his surprise when the truck arrived, and it was Joe [Karpel].

“When I saw Joe, I couldn’t believe it,” said Knox, who had known Joe Karpel during his time in Owego.

At that time, as well, things were in a heightened state of emergency, as many of the roads were washed out, and residents were trapped in their homes throughout the region, many unreachable by traditional means of travel. To this date, according to Knox, rural roads are still being worked on for clearance.

Help, in the form of government assistance, was also nonexistent for a period of time, with politics interfering with some of the rescue, recovery, and rebuilding efforts. Knox did say that the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions were called in for about a month, helping with debris, mud, and infrastructure issues, and with access to supplies.

As for the items collected from Owego, North Carolina residents, according to Knox, were extremely grateful.

“They were very happy to see cold weather clothing and gear,” said Knox as he recalled a dip in temperatures down south at the onset of recovery efforts.

After the truck was unloaded, distribution points for the needed goods and supplies was set up, first at the school, and then at a local church. The ministry and local volunteers, Knox added, helped deliver things to folks who were affected by the disaster.

Locally, we all know the time it takes to recover from a disaster. Considering the proportion of the damage felt in Hot Springs at the time of Helene, it is projected that it will take much more time to get things back to normal.

Over at Gentry Hardware, the store is open to locals, but it is still being worked on. Knox also noted that although the roads are open, the rural roads continue to be repaired.

A favorite watering hole for the locals, Spring Creek Tavern hopes to open on the anniversary of Hurricane Helene.

“They had to fix the deck, which provides seventy percent of the seating,” said Knox, who also noted that Vaste Riviere Provisions has reopened, and Iron Horse just finished repairing its flooring.

Hard-hit Asheville, North Carolina, where the French Broad River’s flow ended, is moving forward in recovery efforts as well. And, as with other areas of the region, roads, bridges, and utilities are being repaired, with a focus on long-term resilience and flood mitigation. Long-term efforts are underway, and funding is needed; a challenge currently being faced by areas seeking additional funds and resources.

But in the meantime, Knox, following his visit, will head back south, where he resides, and will continue to assist Hot Springs.

“I love hiking on the Appalachian Trail; I love the area,” said Knox. “It feels good to know I can help these folks out.”

“Some day I plan to hike the entire Appalachian Trail,” Knox added.

And parallel to the storm recovery experienced in Owego in 2011, the Hot Springs community is also planning to celebrate its resilience with “Strength Beyond the Storm: A Community Welcome Day,” planned for Saturday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hot Springs Resort and Spa in Hot Springs, North Carolina.

For this event, the Hot Springs community will commemorate the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Helene with a day of community, gratitude, and hope.

“While this is a solemn milestone, Strength Beyond the Storm is a celebration of the resilience, determination, and unity that define Hot Springs,” organizers wrote on an event page located at https://www.facebook.com/share/1A4E7NpP7z/.

Many will recall a similar flood recovery event in Owego, where the community gathered in unity to celebrate each other’s efforts. An effort that echoed the sentiments of the Hot Springs community.

“This day is about more than looking back; it’s about recognizing the people who helped us weather the storm and sharing the hope we carry forward,” the event page states. “Whether you’re a longtime resident, a past visitor, or someone new to our town, we invite you to come experience the strength and heart of Hot Springs.”

And with the hurricane season in full swing for 2025, and threats from current developments like Erin, Fernand, and others, storm resilience is a focus not only for coastal areas but also for rural areas with aging infrastructure that are bracing for the worst this season and hoping for the best. As AccuWeather.com advises, hang onto your hats.