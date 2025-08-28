CCE and Master Gardeners to host ‘garden walkabout’ days in September

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County and the Master Gardeners would like to invite the community to visit them and enjoy the beautiful gardens at the county office building at 56 Main St., in Owego, for “garden walkabout” days.

Beginning in September, they will offer a series of “garden walkabout” days. Weather conditions permitting, on Wednesday mornings between 9-10 a.m., Master Gardeners will be available at the gardens to talk and walk with you.

Master Gardeners dedicate significant time and effort to maintaining these beautiful spaces. They would love to share their knowledge, passion, and the inspiration they find in creating and nurturing within nature.

Have questions you need answered, curious about how one might use tarragon, need some pruning advice, want to understand how to attract and support pollinators and butterflies, or just want to wander the gardens and learn what we have growing from a friendly, experienced gardener? Stop by and visit them. Master Gardeners dedicate significant time and effort to maintaining these beautiful spaces. They would love to share their knowledge, passion, and the inspiration they find in creating and nurturing within nature.