Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of August 11, 2025 through August 17, 2025 there were 151 calls for service, and the department responded to two motor vehicle accidents. There was one mental health hold reported.

The department also reported the following arrests:

Kyle R. Miner, 23, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (Felony), and Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Domestic Disturbance on Chestnut Street. Miner was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Rebecca L. Yost, 22, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Domestic Disturbance on Chestnut Street. Yost was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.