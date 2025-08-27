Honoring Lives and Raising Awareness on Overdose Awareness Day

By Porshea Moore, Tioga County Mental Hygiene/ ASAP Coalition Member —

Each year, on Aug. 31, communities across the globe come together to observe International Overdose Awareness Day, a time to remember the lives lost to overdose, support grieving families, and raise awareness about a public health crisis that continues to affect countless individuals and families.

In Owego, an Overdose Awareness Vigil will be held on Aug. 28, at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Owego at the Courthouse Gazebo. All are welcome and encouraged to come out and share in this remembrance.

And this day is not only about remembrance, but also about hope and action. Overdose does not discriminate; it impacts people of every age, background, and community. By shining a light on the stigma that surrounds substance use, Overdose Awareness Day encourages compassion and understanding, reminding us that addiction is not a moral failing but a health issue that requires care, support, and treatment.

Events are often held in local towns and cities, including candlelight vigils, memorial walks, educational seminars, and Narcan (naloxone) training that teaches people how to respond to an overdose emergency. These gatherings provide an opportunity for community members to connect, share stories, and learn about prevention and recovery resources. Increasing awareness about harm reduction strategies, access to treatment, and the importance of carrying life-saving medication like Narcan can save lives.

On this day, we pause to honor those we have lost and stand with those still struggling. The message is clear: every life matters, every voice counts, and together, we can make a difference.

For those impacted by substance misuse or loss, resources are available. Our local organizations, recovery centers, and crisis hotlines offer support, guidance, and hope. By talking openly about overdose, we break down barriers and move closer to building safer, healthier communities.