Tioga County Property Transactions

On Aug. 12, 2025, property located at 3572 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from TCF Properties to Edward Burdick for $288,000.

On Aug. 12, 2025, property located at 133 Delphine St., Village of Owego, from Eugene Nolan by Atty in Fact and Tom Nolan as Atty in Fact to Olivia Ortu and Mika Spicer for $94,340.

On Aug. 12, 2025, property located at 106 Chestnut St., Village of Owego, from TPR Realty LLC to Elizabeth Westover and Jimmy Harvey Sr. for $90,000.

On Aug. 13, 2025, property located at 570 Owego Rd., Town of Candor, from Frank Mastrogiacomo and Gina Hernandez to Philip and Brayden Rhoades for $187,000.

On Aug. 13, 2025, property located at 1586 St. Rt. 34, Town of Barton, from Mary Gledhill to Derek Bowman for $26,000.

On Aug. 14, 2025, property located at 105 Center St., Village of Waverly, from Matthew and Amanda Smith to Kylicia Heinzelman for $89,000.

On Aug. 14, 2025, property located at Gay Hill Road, Town of Spencer, from Michael Jones to Stanley Czock for $52,000.

On Aug. 14, 2025, property located at 206 Guiles Rd., Tioga, from Frederick Gallow Jr. to Keenan and Maryanne Hutchison for $20,000.

On Aug. 14, 2025, property located at 15 Sunnyside Drive S., Town of Owego, from John and Sandra Fowler to Greg and Emily Pellicano for $318,000.

On Aug. 14, 2025, property located at 29 Bambi Lane, Town of Candor, from Nicholas Genovese by Agent and Sharon Sulimowicz Esq. as Agent, and Heather Genovese to Luke Simonton and Ashton Teribury for $180,000.

On Aug. 15, 2025, property located at 709 St. Rt. 17C, Town of Barton, from Paul Crockett II to Alyssa Sindoni for $189,900.

On Aug. 18, 2025, property located at 17 Harrison St., Village of Spencer, from Karen and Frederick Basedow to Clea Lockwood-Wynns and Roy Trask for $266,800.

On Aug. 18, 2025, property located at 419 Pump Hill Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Ruth Sarantapoulos to Stephanie Armstrong for $186,560.