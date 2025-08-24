Legislators look to demolish abandoned Pizza Hut, consider housing possibilities

By Matt Freeze —

Tioga County legislators recently requested state funding to demolish a long-abandoned Pizza Hut building located near Hickories Park.

The property was cited with code violations in July 2023 for being a vacant structure causing blight, excessive noxious weeds, and an accumulation of garbage.

The Legislature approved the submission for $200,000 in Community Development Block Grant Imminent Threat funding to cover the cost of demolition of the former restaurant at 81 Hickories Park Road, along with a dilapidated home at 39 Railroad Ave. in Berkshire.

The county Land Bank is currently in negotiations over the purchase of the Berkshire property.

Regarding the former Pizza Hut, Legislative Chairwoman Marte Sauerbrey said the Land Bank is still in deliberations on what to do with the property once razed, but mentioned one possibility is that it could become an apartment complex in the future.

At a July 24 public hearing, county Economic Development Specialist Sara Zubalsky-Peer said the county is pursuing CDBG funds toward a multitude of potential projects that range from infrastructure improvements like water or sanitation, public facilities improvements for senior citizens or community centers, demolition of blighted structures, and small business loans.

If awarded the funding for demolition, there would be no local financial match required— 100% of the project would be paid out of the state Office of Community Renewal, which has made $40 million available to local governments statewide.