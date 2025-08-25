Pool set to close on August 27

By Sebby S. Truesdail —

The last day of the pool season at Marvin Park is approaching quickly. Wednesday, Aug. 27, is slated to be the last day of swimming at the Marvin Park Pool for the summer season. The lifeguards, who are still in high school, will be returning to school, and others will be heading to college.

Adults and the lap swimmers have been able to enjoy their time during adult swim, and patrons of the pool are already looking forward to next year’s swim season at the Marvin Park Pool.

The Owego’s DPW would like to thank the lifeguards for their work in keeping the pool areas clean and ensuring all patrons have a safe swim season.

But before it’s closed for good, there will be a baptismal service at the pool. On Sunday, Aug. 31, following the 10 a.m. service, Pastor Jay Geistdorfer will be providing baptisms at the pool. You can register for a baptism class to be held on Thursday, Aug. 28 on the Church Center App prior to getting baptized on Aug. 31.