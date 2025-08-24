A Pastor’s Thoughts: The Guy That Rose From the Dead 

By Pastor Wayne Sibrava, Living Water Baptist Church —

In the course of life, there are circumstances and situations that we face that cause us to struggle with what to do and how to do it. I have been ordained as a pastor for almost 43 years. I have always encouraged the people who have been entrusted to my care that when they are in doubt to always go with “the Guy who rose from the dead.”

Of course, “the Guy that rose from the dead” was God’s Great Son, the Lord Jesus Christ. The only inspired Word of God, the Bible, records clearly for us that Jesus suffered, bled, and died. On the third day, Jesus rose again, and all of our trust must be in Him.

There was such an occasion in the life of Jesus when He was at a crossroad. He taught us “what to say when you don’t know what to say.” We have all been there; we have all come to a “T” in the road in the midst of a difficult situation when we must go left or we must go right. How does going with “the guy that rose from the dead” impact such decision-making? The crossroads that Jesus was at is found in John 12. He said these words shortly before going to the cross: John 12:27–28 (NLT) 27 “Now my soul is deeply troubled. Should I pray, Father, save me from this hour? But this is the very reason I came!” 28 “Father, bring glory to your name.”

Then a voice spoke from heaven, saying, “I have already brought glory to my name, and I will do so again.” Jesus was at a “T” in the road. “Do you see it?” He essentially says, “Father, save me from this hour, but for this very reason I came.”

Yet Jesus clearly teaches us “what to say when you don’t know what to say.” Here you have it in no uncertain terms: “Father, glorify Thy name.” A person’s glory is what they look like. When Jesus says this, He’s saying, “Father, be seen in my life. Let Your love be seen in my life.”

Beautifully, the Father responds with these words: “I have already brought glory to my name, and I will do so again.”

So there you have it! You come to a crossroad in life. Someone deserts you. You have a car accident. You get bad news at the doctor’s office. Someone speaks unkindly to you. There’s not enough money to take care of your needs. You are depressed over situations in life. There are a truckload of situations that can befall us. At the end or, even better, at the beginning of our dilemma, say these words: “Father, I don’t know what to do, nor do I know which way to go, but please glorify Thy name.”

When you do this, you give room in your soul for God to guide your decision-making and to show you what to do.

Years ago, I was diagnosed with cancer. When the doctor looked across the table at me, I immediately prayed in my heart and said, “Father, I don’t understand, nor do I know how this is going to play out in my life, but, Father, receive the glory in my life.”

I appeal to you. You can find the perfect desire of God in and through your life by always going with “the guy that rose from the dead.”