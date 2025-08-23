US Open National Championships coming to town August 30 and 31; Eight guest riders, including the AMA US National Champion to take part

By Jason Bonsignore —

One of the most prestigious events in North America for speedway motorcycle racing, the US Open National Championships, is set to come to Champion Speedway in Owego, New York, on Aug. 31 and will feature some of the best racers American Speedway has to offer.

This year’s Championship series is slated for two nights of racing. The first round, Saturday evening, Aug. 30, is scheduled to be held at Champion’s sister facility, Action Park East in Greene, and will start at 7 p.m. The championship finals, Sunday evening, Sept. 1 at Champion will kick off at 6 p.m.

Headlining the event will be current AMA US

National Champion Broc Nicol of Lomita, California and current two-time US Open Champ and British League rider Chris Kerr of Auburn, California, along with up and coming California star, son of four-time World Champ Greg, Wilbur Hancock of Costa Mesa, and former Nor Cal star Devin Defreece, will be coming out to compete. Representing Arizona will be former US National podium finisher “Battling” Buck Blair, and the top active rider from Colorado, Redmond Bohannon, is also set to be in the field!

Local fans will have a lot to cheer about, and the guest stars will have their hands full as the track promotion has a strong program of local riders at the moment. The top local favorites to win the championship have to be Casey Donholt of Port Crane, also a former champion; Spencer Portararo of Maine, who is a former East Coast Points Champion; teenager Caleb Stewart of Apalachin, who has become a front-runner this year; Owego’s “Flyin'” Brian Hollenbeck; and “Fast” Albert Smith of Maine, who has been a consistent top four finisher. More riders from New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania will make up the field.

Former US Open Champion in 1985, and Lisle resident Bruce “The Mongoose” Nelson will be the Grand Marshal as this is the 40th anniversary of his win.

Speedway motorcycles have absolutely no brakes, go from 0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds, and slide totally sideways through the turns. They run on methanol, and the sport attracts crowds of 20,000 plus for weekly meetings in Europe. There are only several pockets of speedway in the US, and New York is recognized as one of the best, second only to California.

Champion Speedway is at the end of Route 434 in Owego on Old Narrows Road. Support class racing, mini trikes, and juniors will be included both nights. Quad racing will be taking place out back on the new ATV and kart track as well. Monday could serve as a rain date.

More information can be obtained by calling (585) 739-9612 or going to www.eastcoastspeedway.com or www.speedwaybikes.com.