Tioga County Property Transactions

On Aug. 5, 2025, property located at 604 Popple Hill Rd., Town of Richford, from Lloyd III and Marianne Raifsnider to Cory Poirier and Tonya Ellerson-Poirier for $255,000.

On Aug. 5, 2025, property located at Reservoir Hill Road, Town of Candor, from Pandora’s Acres LLC to Bridget Zimmer for $69,900.

On Aug. 7, 2025, property located at 6 Front St., Village of Owego, from Mackenzie Lipman to Samuel Blakley for $200,000.

On Aug. 7, 2025, property located at 10 E. River Rd., Village of Nichols, from Craig and Deborah Witmer to Michala Forrest for $57,000.

On Aug. 7, 2025, property located at 172 Ridge Rd., Town of Barton, from Guy and Lisa Neuwirth to Matthew Peppard and Madison Nixon for $275,000.

On Aug. 7, 2025, property located at 42 Ranch Rd., Town of Barton, from Michael Perry to Ray and Morgan Melrath for $197,100.

On Aug. 7, 2025, property located at 545 King Hill Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Diane Chianis to Gregory Chianis for $160,000.

On Aug. 7, 2025, property located at 516 Wright Rd., Town of Candor, from Eugena Digges to Brent and Michelle Foster for $277,000.

On Aug. 7, 2025, property located at 452 Cayuta Ave., Village of Waverly, from Andrew and Patricia Aronstam to Red Stick LLC for $27,000.

On Aug. 7, 2025, property located at 626 Owego Rd., Town of Candor, from Gary and Karen Lindhorst to Jillanne Parillo for $110,000.

On Aug. 8, 2025, property located at Kelsey Road, Town of Candor, from William and Michaela Marsh to Thomas and Sandra Scaglione for $14,500.

On Aug. 8, 2025, property located at 47 Pine St., Village of Waverly, from Adam and Taylore Hunsinger to Christian Pearsall for $215,000.

On Aug. 8, 2025, property located at 594 Ithaca RD., Town of Spencer, from Carl Smith to Richard Jr. and Holly Carling for $100,000.

On Aug. 11, 2025, property located at East River Road, Town of Nichols, from Martin Kuhlman to Linda Franzese for $3,000.