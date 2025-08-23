Letter: Our nation is ruled by a power-mad king

Dear Editor,

This past November, our nation elected former President Trump to a second term. His first term ended badly, with a combination of his mishandling of the COVID pandemic and his attempt to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden that ended with his followers storming the Capitol. None of this seemed to matter to the electorate, as the nation has amnesia about 2020.

Our nation is ruled by a power-mad king who may or may not have dementia. He has convinced Congress to cede its authority to him. Both Houses of Congress have become nothing more than a rubber stamp for whatever harebrained ideas come out of the White House. His administration is populated with former commentators from Fox News; few, if any, are qualified for their jobs. Their number one qualification is blind loyalty to Trump.

The FBI is run by two former right-wing podcasters who have spent their time ridding the FBI of qualified agents whose offense was investigating the J6 insurrectionists who have been freed. Funny how the man who would not activate the National Guard while the Capitol was stormed now sends them to the streets of D.C. after one DOGE boy who goes by the name Big Balls got beat up in a carjacking.

The DOJ is doing what the GOP accused Biden of doing: politicizing justice. They are investigating Trump’s biggest enemies, J. Smith, James, and Adam Schiff. Have you been grocery shopping lately? Inflation is back. Unemployment is on the rise, and the bill that is supposed to save us all is blowing the deficit up. He is spending our tax dollars like they grow on trees. We still wait for the Epstein files while he gives a convicted sex abuser a cozy new home.

Sincerely,

Dennis Brady

Waverly, N.Y.