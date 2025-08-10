What’s Happening for the week of August 10, 2025

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available; your event will appear.

AUGUST

Worship Service, 8 a.m. coffee time and 8:45 a.m. service each week at Germany Hill Global Methodist Church, 790 Spaulding Hill Rd., Owego. Immerse yourself in engaging music, prayer, and a scriptural message by Pastor Matt Rowe. All are welcome.

Music Rhythm and Drum Class, every Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Tech Help with Tina, by appointment only, at Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333.

Spencer Playgroup, every Wednesday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., at 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for individuals aged 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meals include entrée, side dishes, a beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Project Neighbor Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m. and every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Berkshire Free Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting, second Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m., 12519 Rt. 38, Berkshire. For further information, call (607) 657-4418.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month at 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Van Etten Public Library, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Computers, printer ($.25 b/w, $.50 color), copier, scanner, and free WiFi available for patrons.

Free Blood Pressure and Glucose Screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the third Monday of each month at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is necessary. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Berkshire senior citizens over 50 years old who are residents of Berkshire, Richford, and Newark Valley are invited to a meeting held on the second Thursday of each month at noon for a dish-to-pass lunch, followed by a business meeting and seven games of Bingo at the Berkshire Fire Station, 12515 NY-38 in Berkshire. The time switches to 6 p.m. from April through September.

Chair Yoga for everyone, Thursdays at 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Call (607) 748-9651 for more information.

JULY 10 to AUGUST 14

Vacation Bible School – Sea Explorers with Jesus, every Thursday from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. Ages five to ten. To register, call (607) 687-2417.

JULY 14 to AUGUST 18

End of Life Educational Series meets on Mondays from 9-10 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Led by Amanda Conklin, an end-of-life doula, the series is designed to support individuals and caregivers as they navigate facing the end of life with knowledge, compassion, and community. Registration is required by calling (607) 687-4120 or emailing aging@tiogaopp.org.

JULY 14 to AUGUST 22

Walk with Ease with Tioga Opportunities, Inc. meets on Mondays and Fridays at 10 a.m. at Hickories Park, 359 Hickories Park Rd., Owego. The program will run for 6-weeks. Bring your own water bottle. Register by calling (607) 687-4120 or emailing aging@tiogaopp.org.

AUGUST 5 to AUGUST 9

Tioga County Fair, Marvin Park, West Main Street, Owego. Visit www.tiogacofair.com for a full schedule of events.

AUGUST 11

Cooking Matters with Families, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Glen Pavilion 1, Waverly. Geared for children ages five to ten. RSVP is required by calling (607) 659-5694.

Mahjong Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. No Mahjong on Aug. 18.

WIC Clinic, 1 to 6 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

AUGUST 12

The Eighth Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2025 will be held at noon in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal, and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

AUGUST 13

Athens Senior Citizens Luncheon, noon, Athens Wesleyan Church, Athens, Pa. Bring a dish to pass, your own table service, and a drink. Coffee will be provided.

AUGUST 14

Coburn Library’s monthly chess club will meet in the Eva Thomas Room from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Everyone, from beginners to experienced players, is invited to attend and make their contributions to the Owego chess scene. This information is also available on the events calendar https://coburnfreelibrary.org. The library is located at 275 Main St., Owego.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga County Democratic Pig Roast Fundraiser, 5 p.m., Hickories Park, Pavilion 4, Owego. Adults: $50 donation; students ages 11-18: $25; kids age ten and under are free. Purchase tickets by Aug. 10. For more information, visit tioganydemocrats.com.

Euchre Thursdays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Evening Book Club: Recipe for a Perfect Wife by Karma Brown, 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Mindful Money – A Financial Learning Workshop, 6 to 8 p.m., Tioga Downs Casino, 2384 West River Rd., Nichols. Gain expert advice on financial topics. Registration for this free event is requested online at https://forms.office.com/r/arGiuhvRBr or by phone at (607) 687-4222. Presented by Tioga Opportunities, Inc.

AUGUST 15

Stories with Music presents “Little Red Riding Hood,” free concert, 11 a.m., Apalachin Public Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Depot Friday Night: Dean Goble Band, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

Stories, songs, and a craft; 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Ms. Jess will read stories about dinosaurs. Participants will play outside with chalk and bubbles after each session. All ages are invited.

Spencer Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Inspire S-VE Community and Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Suggested contribution for ages 60 and over: $5, under 60: $7. Reservations are required. To reserve your seat, call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

BINGO for Older Adults, 1 to 2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

AUGUST 18

American Girl Program, 1 to 3 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration required; call (607) 625-3333.

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, West Main Street (across from the fairgrounds) Owego. Hosted by the Owego Lions Club.

Social Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This club includes tabletop and computer games for ages 10 and up.

AUGUST 18 and 19

AARP Driver Safety Course, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. This six-hour course is held over two consecutive days. Attendance on both days is required for the discount. The cost is $25 for AARP members and $30 for non-members. To reserve your seat, call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

AUGUST 19

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County Board of Directors Meeting, 5:30 p.m., CCE Tioga Hilltop Community Farm, 343 Cass Hill Rd., Candor. RSVP to Tioga@cornell.edu or call (607) 659-5694.

AUGUST 20

Ice Cream Social, 6-8 p.m., Whittemore Hill Methodist Church, 1349 Whittemore Hill Rd., Owego.

Free Blood Pressure and Glucose Screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is needed. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

AUGUST 19 and 21

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. No Storytime Aug. 26 and Sept. 4.

AUGUST 21

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Work Session, 10 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Euchre Thursdays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Afternoon Book Club: Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

AUGUST 22

Depot Friday Night: Ain’t Misbehavin’, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program Coupon Distribution, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Owego Farmers’ Market, 3732 Waverly Rd., Owego. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

AUGUST 23

Doug’s Fish Fry Fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Candor Fire Station, 74 Owego Rd., Candor.

Ice Cream Social, 6-8 p.m., East Berkshire UMC, 531 East Berkshire Hill; sit in or carry out. Freewill offering.

AUGUST 25

Valley Chorus Picnic, 6 p.m., East Waverly Park. Bring a dish to pass, your own place setting, and a drink. Chorus rehearsals start Sept. 8 for holiday concerts on Dec. 6 and 7. New members are welcome.

Mahjong Mondays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Jane Austen Movie Club: Clueless, 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre Thursdays, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Stuffy Sleepover, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

AUGUST 26

Ice Cream Social, 6-8 p.m., Campville Fire Department, 6153 State Route 17C, Endicott.

Countryside Community Center Summer Picnic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Enjoy a Build Your Own Burger Bar and summer side dishes, musical performance by Michael Pero, games, and fun! Suggested contribution for ages 60 and over: $5, under 60: $7. Reservations are required. To reserve your seat, call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

AUGUST 27

Our Lady of Good Counsel Job Fair, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 701 West Main St., Endicott. Hosted by OLGC and Broome-Tioga Workforce NY.

WIC Clinic, 9:15 to 2:15 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

AUGUST 28

Smithboro Cemetery Annual Meeting, 6 p.m., 2095 St. Rt. 17C, Barton. Board members will be elected at this time if needed. They operate by donations; anyone interested can send donations to the Smithboro Cemetery Association at the above address.

WIC Clinic, 9:15 to 2:15 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin.

TOI’s Family Health Satellite Clinic, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Get compassionate, affordable, confidential, acute, and reproductive healthcare. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information or to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

AUGUST 29

Depot Friday Night: Randy Meritello and The Hop City Hellcats, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

AUGUST 30

Waits Cemetery Yard and Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5108 Valley Rd., Owego. Rain or shine! Donations of household goods will be accepted until Aug. 22 by appointment or by calling Kelly at (607) 687-1483.

Depot Friday Night: Rich Wilson, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Depot Street, Newark Valley. Free event.

SEPTEMBER 15

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

SEPTEMBER 23

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County Board of Directors Meeting, 5:30 p.m., CCE Tioga Hilltop Community Farm, 343 Cass Hill Rd., Candor. RSVP to Tioga@cornell.edu or (607) 659-5694.