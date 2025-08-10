A Pastor’s Thoughts: The Bible – The Only Word of God  

By Pastor Wayne Sibrava, Living Water Baptist Church —

The Bible doesn’t only contain the Word of God. The entire Bible IS the Word of God. It is total truth, without any mixture of error. The Bible is a love letter from God to humanity. It contains the greatest message of all time, which is that God loves us and offers us eternal life through Jesus Christ.

In order to personally receive the love of God, a person, any person, must admit that they are a sinner, believe that Jesus died and that He rose again, and then confess Jesus as one’s personal Lord. I pray that all who read this will make this single most important and great decision.

A person may ask, “Why would anyone believe that the Bible is truth, without any mixture of error?” This is a very good question. For me, there are several reasons why I believe this. The first reason is that this single book has more ancient manuscripts that absolutely prove its worthiness. No ancient writing of antiquity has as many manuscripts that prove their validity as the Bible.

There are over 5,600 pieces, parchments, and scrolls of the original Old Testament writings, compared to the closest ancient writings in numbers of parchments. This fact is most compelling.

Another reason is the Bible’s historical accuracy. Two years ago, I went to Israel and toured the country. Everywhere I went, I saw archaeological digs. Every time another rock is overturned in the Middle East, another Bible fact is proven to be exactly true.

While there are many other reasons for believing that the Bible is God’s perfect love letter to us, the most compelling evidence is its transforming power. I have previously written that my childhood, up until my adulthood, was rocked by suicide, abuse, profanity, prejudice, and alcoholism. I was heading in that same direction. In 1974 I made a 3,000 mile journey from New York to California. I heard the Gospel: that Jesus died on the cross as a perfect sacrifice for my sins, was buried, and rose again.

I repented of my sin, believed that Jesus died for me, and I confessed Him as my Lord. My life made a 180 degree about face. I finally found purpose in living, knowing that my sins were forgiven and that I would go to heaven and live forever when I die.

There are many other irrefutable reasons for believing that the Bible is the inspired Word of God, without any mixture of error. But I desperately want you to know that God loves you and He has provided a way for you to know for sure that when you die, you will go to heaven. I appeal to you to admit that you are a sinner, believe that Jesus died to save you from your sin, and then confess Jesus as your Lord. Never forget these words: John 3:16 (ESV) 16 “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.

GOD LOVES YOU! Amen and amen!