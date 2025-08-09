TCHS announces August events at the Museum

The Tioga County Historical Society and Museum recently announced two events during August at the Tioga County Historical Society Museum, located at 110 Front St. in Owego, New York.

On Saturday, Aug. 9 at 2 p.m., Pam Anderson will be presenting “Owego (Not Oswego).”

Since the early 1800s, and likely before, Owego has been confused with several New York towns, especially Oswego. Newspapers wrote, “Owego (not Oswego),” to make it perfectly clear, but that didn’t always work.

Certified genealogist Pam Anderson will discuss the history of confusion and present current stories from Owego residents.

Pam has presented and published articles on the Dugan family and the history of the Parkview Hotel. Her most recent article, “It’s a Family Affair: Tracking James P. Walters of [Tioga County] New York, South Dakota, Pennsylvania, and Oregon,” won the National Genealogical Society (NGS) 2025 Family History Writing Competition and will be published in the NGS Quarterly journal.

The program is free and open to the public.

A week later, on Saturday, Aug. 16, the Tioga County Historical Society and the Owego Hose Team will be having a Chicken BBQ. The cost is $14.00. Pre-orders are strongly suggested by calling (607) 687-2460, and the pick-up time at the museum is from 11 a.m. until gone.

For further information, you may call the museum at (607) 687-2460 or email museum@tiogahistory.org.