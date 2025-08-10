Summerfest and Car Show met with sunny skies and hot weather

By Wendy Post —

Summerfest 2025, held on July 26 in and around downtown Newark Valley, was one for the books as the sunny skies and warm weather provided the perfect equation for some summer fun around town!

As the sun rose on the small town still reeling from the flash flooding just a few weeks ago, it began bustling, with vendors setting up their wares, cars rolling into the depot for a car show, and organizers assembling to bring a day of festivities to this valley community.

And this year’s turnout built as the day progressed, with Lisa Jensen, treasurer of the Northern Tioga Chamber, one of the hosts of the event, noting that over 30 vendors were set up for the event and over 1,000 attended throughout the day.

“We centered things at the depot and the village green this year,” said Jensen of the event’s visibility on Main Street. “Guests can stroll and smell the chicken,” Jensen added. “The turnout is good this year.”

The annual parade, which was originally planned with a parade route going down Main Street, had to move because of flood damage still causing problems in town, particularly on some of the roads running off Main.

With dozens of units participating, guests cheered as the fire trucks, horses, dignitaries, and even Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers passed by, tossing candy to young children!

Over at the Ray Shaver Depot, cars had already rolled in for the car show, while volunteers worked to fundraise and highlight the museum inside the depot.

Marcia Kiechle, one of the car show organizers alongside Stacy Hoyt, noted that it was the first year that the show took place at the depot during Summerfest.

John Samsel, who was registering the vehicles that arrived for the show, noted early on that 53 were already registered.

“I am absolutely pleased with the turnout,” Samsel exclaimed. Nearby, three trophies were waiting for the vehicles receiving the most votes by the show’s conclusion at 3 p.m.

Audie Fisher, from Barton, N.Y., arrived with his 2019 Bullitt Mustang alongside Dave Kunte, of Rome, Pa., who rolled in with a 1952 Plymouth Cranbrook. Both were pleased with the turnout for the show, along with the weather!

Jerry Lindsley, of Newark Valley, brought two vehicles to the show: a 1967 GTO that he added to his collection seven years ago and a 1979 RX-7 that he built 15 years ago.

Lindsley noted that it was his first show, and he was impressed with the turnout!

A little off the beaten path, but cleverly driven, the Carmons showed up with their 1993 GMC TopKick Party Truck, an old oil truck retrofitted for the ultimate tailgate experience.

Walter Carmon, who lives on Dutchtown Road, unloaded a grill upon arrival and started cooking some hot dogs for guests, tailgate style.

Walter’s sons, Tom and Steve Carmon, talked about the work they did to convert the 1993 truck, stating that they basically shortened an old oil truck and then built the slide-out underneath, allowing for this tailgating amenity. The retrofit took about one year.

Accompanied by other family members to the show, the 90-plus-year old Walter and his son reminisced about shows in the St. Lawrence region of New York and basically “all over.”

“Everybody loves it, and it’s all about having fun,” said Tom Carmon as he pulled some hot dogs off the grill.

Just beyond the Carmon family’s tailgate feature sat a 1929 Reo Flying Cloud, once owned by Ray Shaver, whom the depot in Newark Valley is named after.

Geren Brink, a grandson of Shaver residing in Leraysville, Pa., revived the car that sat for some time following Ray Shaver’s death in 2019.

Doug Yetter, of York County, Pennsylvania, arrived with a 1933 Studebaker, also owned by his grandfather!

Yetter explained that he inherited the car last year and that it had not been running for 20 years, so he got it running!

“Now, my daughter and I are keeping the tradition of ice cream and car shows,” said Yetter.

Trophies for the car show were awarded to Mike Hatton and his 1969 Olds 442; the Ray Shaver car, now owned by Garen Brink, a grandson of Shaver; and Jeff Gregrow, with his 1948 Cadillac Series 62.

Over at the Village Green, where vendors were set up for the event, Peggy VanVorce was there with products from her West Creek Family Farm.

No stranger to the Village Green, VanVorce manages the Newark Valley Farmers’ Market, set up every Saturday at the same location from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They could use about half a dozen more vendors, VanVorce explained, and interested vendors, farmers, and craftspeople can contact her by calling (607) 642-8396 or by email at WestCreekFamilyFarm@hotmail.com.

Roger Harvey took advantage of the event to hand out free product samples and announce the upcoming opening of his new business at 21 Main St., eNVy Pet Supplies.

Harvey hopes to open by Aug. 20, 2025, and is already planning a grand opening ceremony on Sept. 20, 2025.

Down the road, the Newark Valley Community Center, which suffered some damage in the recent flooding, was host to several programs throughout the day and had refreshments and other items for sale as well in a fundraising effort.

The Northern Tioga Chamber was set up on the Village Green with raffle baskets, with profits benefiting two scholarships: one for trade and one for college.

Another fundraiser that took place on Saturday was a bike raffle hosted by the Newark Valley Community Trail Connection, a subcommittee formed under Newark Valley Community Connections, a nonprofit organization.

The group’s goal is to connect the Jenksville State Forest to Trout Ponds in Newark Valley, a 6-mile stretch as the crow flies.

According to Nick Cromer of NVCTC, they have some donated equipment and grants, but volunteers and funding are still needed.

“The bike raffle helps to raise dollars for this,” Nick added.

To learn more, you can find Newark Valley Community Connection on Facebook.

The Summerfest events concluded on Saturday at the Depot with Torn and Frayed performing blues and rock.

Marcia Keichle noted that this year’s calendar has two Saturdays, and July 26 was one of them. The other added event is in August when Rich Wilson returns for a 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. performance.

Friday Nights at the Depot continues as well. In August, the Depot will open at 5 p.m. and shows begin at 6:30 p.m. Food and beverages are available; admission is free and open to the public. Weather permitting, the concerts will be outside, so bring a chair and a friend.

Further information about the Depot programs can be found on the historical society’s website, nvhistory.org.

Be sure to find The Owego Pennysaver on Facebook for more photos and videos from Summerfest 2025.