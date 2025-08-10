Navy awards Lockheed $18.8 million contract

By Matt Freeze —

Lockheed Martin’s Owego facility has been awarded an $18.8 million contract from the U.S. Department of the Navy.

According to Congressman Nick Langworthy (NY-23), the funding will support the procurement of 25 Digital Magnetic Anomaly Detection (DMAD) hardware kits, along with associated program management services.

DMAD systems are used to help detect submarines from aircraft and rely on a combination of two magnetometers to triangulate a specific location.

The project’s expected completion date is January 2027.

“This is a tremendous win for Lockheed Martin Owego and the hardworking men and women of the Southern Tier,” said Langworthy. “This investment not only strengthens our national defense capabilities— it fuels our local economy, supports good-paying jobs, and reinforces the critical role our region plays in keeping America safe.”

Sikorsky Maritime Systems Vice President Tish Rourke said the news will give helicopter operators an improved footing in warfighting.

“MH-60R operators now have the option to significantly upgrade their anti-submarine warfare capability using a small, removable device that senses changes in the Earth’s magnetic field caused by large metallic objects in the water,” Rourke said. “With recent upgrades to mission computer software, this non-acoustic digital MAD sensor can easily be installed into any operational MH-60R aircraft and can operate independently or collaboratively with other mission systems, such as the aircraft’s sonobuoys or long-range active dipping sonar.”

Lockheed Martin’s Owego site continues to be a national leader in cutting-edge defense technology and a vital partner to the U.S. military, Langworthy said.