TOI to host a free ‘Mindful Money’ workshop at Tioga Downs

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. (TOI) is inviting community members to a free Mindful Money financial education workshop on Thursday, Aug. 14, from 6-8 p.m. at Tioga Downs Casino and Resort, located at 2384 W. River Rd. in Nichols, N.Y.

This free community event is open to everyone and is designed to provide essential information on several financial topics that impact everyday life and will offer clear, practical guidance in a supportive environment.

The workshop is designed to provide practical, real-world financial topics including child support, credit repair, car loans, debt collection (including medical debt), and how to read and understand electric utility bills.

“Financial issues touch nearly every household in some way,” said Amanda Kushner, Director of Supportive Services. “This workshop is about empowering people with knowledge and tools that can help them feel more confident and in control of their financial lives.”

There is no cost to attend, though advance registration is encouraged. Attendees can register online by visiting https://forms.office.com/r/arGiuhvRBr or by calling (607) 687-4222.

For more information, visit www.tiogaopp.org.