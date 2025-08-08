Letter: Telephone Town Hall Continues to Spread Falsehoods 

Congressman Nick Langworthy claims he talks to 1,000s of people. This is misinformation. He talks at people. No discussion occurs during his telephone events.

Questions seemed chosen according to approved talking points. Some callers were frustrated by conflicting information coming from Republicans and Democrats. One caller stood up for child victims of sexual abusers.

Langworthy claims people are not complaining about issues with the budget bill. They are not complaining about losing Medicaid. He failed to add that most of the “gotcha” cuts to Medicaid will take place in 2026 after the House elections. No one knows what to expect from Medicaid changes. He doesn’t address who will administer the work requirements, the federal government or the states. Maybe it will fall to the counties? Who will pay for the extra administrative costs? Will it be administered equally across states?

Langworthy alleges that Democrats are behind the push for the Epstein client list. This is an outright lie. On June 5,2025, Elon Musk alleged on X that Donald Trump was named in the Epstein files. This was echoed by Attorney General Pam Bondi. Since then, MAGA has erupted with condemnation over the President’s refusal to release the files, something he had promised to do when he was campaigning. It is because of Musk’s allegations and the discovery that a jailhouse video of Epstein was missing almost 3 minutes of data that Democrats are now voicing support for the release of the files.

Sincerely,

Marita Florini

Endicott, New York