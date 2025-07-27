All-Inclusive Pricing Returns to the Tioga County Fair

The Tioga County Fair will be back this year and better than ever, happening Aug. 5–9 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego, N.Y.! From thrilling rides and live shows to agriculture, food, and family fun, there’s something for everyone.

Daily admission is $16 per person (or $15 with cash), which includes parking, carnival rides, all attractions, and grandstand events. No surprise fees – just pure fair fun!

Family Fun and Agriculture Day

Tuesday, Aug. 5, is Family Fun and Agriculture Day. Admission is free for all! Come explore the barns, enjoy family games, meet the animals, and take in the fairgrounds before the carnival opens. Please note: there are no rides or midway attractions on Tuesday.

Midway Rides

Rides open Wednesday through Friday at 2 p.m., and on Saturday at noon, operated by Gillette Shows. All included with your gate admission.

Fair Hours

Fairgrounds open each morning at 9 a.m.

Admission charges begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Featured Attractions

Wednesday and Friday: Demolition Derbies.

Thursday: Broken B Professional Rodeo and Dash for Cash.

Saturday: Out-of-Field Tractor Pulls at noon, followed by the NY Hot Pullers Truck and Tractor Pulls.

Come for the rides, stay for the excitement— and experience one of New York’s most authentic county fairs!

Visit www.tiogacofair.com for the full schedule and updates. You can also find the Tioga County Fair Guide, published as an insert in next week’s print edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press.