A Variety of Literacy Flavors at the Blueberry and Book Festival

A good crowd arrived for Berkshire’s Blueberry and Book Festival on Saturday, July 19. This unique festival, located on Route 38 at the corner of Jewett Hill Road in the Town of Berkshire, offered a pancake breakfast, locally grown blueberries, music, artists, and books!

Local authors were on hand to offer guests insight into the world of publishing. The Berkshire History Museum was open to guests, and there were raffle baskets, refreshments, and activities for adults and children alike.

Besides the generosity of the program advertisers and countless community volunteers, the festival was proudly sponsored by the Town of Berkshire, Visions Federal Credit Union, Edward Jones, and NBT Bank.

