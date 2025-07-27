A Variety of Literacy Flavors at the Blueberry and Book Festival

A Variety of Literacy Flavors at the Blueberry and Book Festival Photos by Ken and Joann Waterhouse from the event. You can view more photos by visiting “The Owego Pennysaver” on Facebook.

Posted By: psadvert July 27, 2025

A good crowd arrived for Berkshire’s Blueberry and Book Festival on Saturday, July 19. This unique festival, located on Route 38 at the corner of Jewett Hill Road in the Town of Berkshire, offered a pancake breakfast, locally grown blueberries, music, artists, and books!

Local authors were on hand to offer guests insight into the world of publishing. The Berkshire History Museum was open to guests, and there were raffle baskets, refreshments, and activities for adults and children alike.

A Variety of Literacy Flavors at the Blueberry and Book Festival

Photos by Ken and Joann Waterhouse from the event. You can view more photos by visiting “The Owego Pennysaver” on Facebook.

Besides the generosity of the program advertisers and countless community volunteers, the festival was proudly sponsored by the Town of Berkshire, Visions Federal Credit Union, Edward Jones, and NBT Bank.

Please be sure to visit us on Facebook to view more photos from this event!

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "A Variety of Literacy Flavors at the Blueberry and Book Festival"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*