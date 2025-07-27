A Pastor’s Thoughts

By Pastor Wayne Sibrava, Living Water Baptist Church —

One of the most heart-wrenching statements that has ever been made was said by Jesus. On one occasion, Jesus was teaching, and He said these words: Matthew 7:22–23 (KJV) 22 Many will say to Me on that day, Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in Thy name, and in Thy name have we cast out devils? And in Thy name have done many wonderful works?

23 And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity. The words, “I never knew you; depart from me, ye that work iniquity” are revealing, especially since they clearly state that knowing Jesus is not about doing “anything” and this runs against the grain of human reasoning.

Another startling statement of Jesus is this: Mark 10:18 (KJV) 18 And Jesus said unto him, Why callest thou me good? There is none good but one, that is, God. These verses and others are making a point that is clear – salvation, knowing for sure that when a person dies, they go to heaven, has nothing to do with what we do, but rather, with what Jesus has done.

So then, how can a person know for sure that when they die, they go to heaven? The Bible, God’s Word, is clear: First, because all of our works don’t count, a person must confess their sin: Romans 3:23 (KJV) 23 For all have sinned and come short of the glory of God.

Next, a person must believe that Jesus died on the cross in order to pay the price for their sin: Romans 6:23 (KJV) 23 For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.

Finally, a person must confess Jesus as one’s personal Lord and Savior: Romans 10:9–10 (KJV) 9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. 10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.

The calling of any pastor is to: preach the Gospel, the good news, the reality that God loves people and He has made a way that we can have eternal life through His Great Son, the Lord Jesus Christ. This is now my 43rd year since I was ordained on December 5, 1982 and my heart’s desire is to make it hard to go to hell from Owego, the Southern Tier, and the rest of the world. This year I’ll journey to Peru and India, and my purpose is to help fulfill my calling.

Once a person makes the most important decision, it then becomes my purpose to help them know how to live the Christian life through what God’s Word says. My hope and prayer for you are that you will make life’s most important decision.