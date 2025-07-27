Candor man indicted on strangulation, rape of minor charges

A Tioga County Grand Jury recently handed down six charges against a Candor man accused of raping a minor.

According to court documents, William E. Youst Jr., 43, was charged with one count of rape in the first degree following an investigation into an incident that allegedly occurred Oct. 1, 2024, in the Town of Candor.

Related to that incident, Youst was also charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child, one count of strangulation in the second degree, and one count of criminal contempt in the first degree for allegedly violating an order of protection that resulted in the victim having a reasonable fear of death or imminent serious physical injury.

Youst was also charged with one count of rape in the third degree following a separate incident that allegedly occurred between May 18 and May 25, 2025. Court documents said the incident involved a minor under the age of 17.

He was also charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child as a result of that incident, court documents said.